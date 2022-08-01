Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the great absentees of these early stages of the election campaign is the PNRR, which struggles to make its way through pensions, trees, flat tax and “extra months” for workers. Yet an important piece of the recovery depends on the ability to replicate the string of objectives achieved guaranteed by the Draghi government in the first two checks, strong as indicated on Friday by Istat but awaited by complicated tests from the autumn-winter.

Funds and growth

The centrality of the NRP arises from two main reasons. The first is structural, because the investments of the Plan have the task of strengthening Italian potential growth, pushing it away from that twenty-year stagnation to which it can quickly return if it relies only on construction and services in post-pandemic rebound. The second is more immediate: because the recovery installments are linked to that contract which provides for European funds in exchange for Italian reforms. Between pre-financing and the first installment, Italy received 45.9 billion. Another 21 are on the way for the goals achieved in June. 124.6 are missing. The first 19 are expected with the third installment, scheduled for early 2023 if Italy will also achieve the objectives of the second half of this year. There are 55, listed in the graph on the side, in a dense agenda ranging from tax justice to the spending review, from the digitization of the public administration to education and health; and which for a long time coincides with the crisis and the electoral campaign, ending in the months dominated by a budget law baptism of fire for the next government.

The measures already in progress

But there is also another accounting useful for measuring the direct risks that would be produced on the public budget by a possible derailment of the NRP. 26.8% of the Recovery funds, 51.3 billion out of 191.5, are used to travel measures already foreseen by the national programs before the NRP. In this context, a possible fall in the Recovery could not in any case cancel the measures, but would require refinancing them with national resources: with higher costs for interest in the case of loans, while if the subsidies are jammed, the extra cost obviously includes also the principal amount. The non-repayable contributions provided for the national measures already in place are worth 20.08 billion. For example, Italy should receive over 10 billion for Ecobonus and Sismabonus over the next few years, an abundant three billion for school buildings and 1.6 billion for nurseries and preschools.

Of course, the stop risk for the Pnrr is currently only potential. But levees have already been built in an attempt to contain it.

Niente spoils system

The first is the continuity of the administrative structures called to manage the Plan. The architecture is based on the Technical Secretariat at Palazzo Chigi and the Central Service at the State General Accounting Office, and branches off into the mission units created in the ministries involved. They are all structures excluded from the spoils system, and therefore destined to a “duration longer than that of the government that establishes it”, which “lasts until the completion of the NRP” as stated in article 4 of the decree on governance of the Plan (Legislative Decree 77 / 2021) when talking about the Technical Secretariat. The other is the acceleration given by the Draghi government, thanks also to the wide margins of “ordinary administration”, to reforms such as that of tax justice or competition, which however risk suffering in the crucial phase of the implementing decrees.