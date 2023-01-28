The recovery of public space is a sensitive issue anywhere in Colombia. Neiva is no exception because it is a city in which a good part of the generation of employment is in the informal sector. Regarding the recovery of public space, we consulted citizens, vendors and the authorities that are committed to this situation that affects us all in one way or another.

Moving through the downtown of the city of Neiva is, in certain sectors, quite complicated due to the proliferation of informal sales and even the invasion of public space that is done from the formality.

About a month after the end of the December season, in which some seasonal permits were granted so that many of the families that live from informal commerce, could earn a living and, as they say colloquially, “do their Christmas and that of their families”, the Neivanos wonder how the issue of the recovery of public space is being taken up again?

Diario del Huila initially consulted the director of public space in the city how the operations are progressing or if they are just in process.

Hugo Alberto Arciniegas Martínez, in charge of the public space office in the capital of Huila, the first thing he argues is that the recovery of public space is a very complex issue because equally sensitive fibers of the community are touched.

“In cases, for example, such as informal vendors, we find two issues; one the right to work and the other the free locomotion that all citizens have, taking these aspects into account, we have begun by doing pedagogical work, facing the proper use of public space ”, he argued.

pedagogical work

In carrying out the pedagogical work, not only informal vendors were included, but also formal merchants, since some of them also invade the public space, “what we are doing is a call for responsibility in the face of this specific issue, The management has led a work whose results we will see in these first days of the year, where we articulate with the Government Secretariat and with the Justice Department, which is the sanctioning entity, it has that power because it is the police authority, operatives that are going to be launched throughout the city”.

Once the operations begin, there will be sanctions, but it is always about giving alternatives to the public, especially the informal vendors to whom the administration has wanted to give job opportunities.

That two rights can be fulfilled; free movement and the right to work.

The cottages of the José Eustasio Rivera pedestrian crossing

Regarding the relocation of these booths that has been announced for a year or a little more, Hugo Alberto Arciniegas, stated that there is already a work plan to finally give them a use as intended within the economic reactivation.

The 35 booths that are located on the fifth race, in the vicinity of the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center, will be distributed in different parts of the municipality. For this purpose, there is already a positive concept of municipal planning.

In the schedule of the Directorate of Public Space, there is the relocation of the flower vendors of the central cemetery. For that area, 12 modules will be taken, which will be placed on the Parque de los Niños, being a strategic point for these merchants, since their economic income would not be affected.

We seek an effect of economic reactivation and support for people in vulnerable conditions. We are going to recover that strip of public space on the outskirts of the central cemetery on Calle 21 and we are going to give order and aesthetics to the people who sell flowers, we want to give them not only a relocation but also dignify their work,” he said.

The flower merchants assured that they have been waiting for more than 10 years for a dignified relocation by the previous governments, at the same time they appreciate this good initiative from the mayor’s office.

Pedro Morales, who has been selling flowers outside the central cemetery for more than 40 years, recognizes the importance of relocation.

“It looks good because they will bet on the culture of Neiva. It is a project that will give another face to the sector because it will give more space to pedestrians and people who visit the cemetery. This project will give this place more presence,” said the merchant.

By the way, they finally see a project that they were socialized several months ago become a reality and that the flower vendors have been waiting for in the area surrounding the central cemetery of the city of Neiva.

What will happen to the other booths?

The official said that the remaining booths will be relocated throughout the city in accordance with what is directed by the POT, always with the concept of planning, to begin to relocate people who really need to develop a commercial activity for their daily livelihood and for the economic recovery of the municipality.

The José Eustasio Rivera ticket booths will be useful.



Work in the communes

In the case of communes other than the microcenter of the city, the head of the public space office said that there are two special issues; one that there are booths in those communes that are not being used, they are going to begin to solve this point by revoking the administrative acts in which they were awarded, there are cases in which they modify them, sublet them, and there are even cases in which the they have abandoned.

“What we are going to do is award the booths to the people who really need them. Sector where they are not being used or real economic and commercial development is being carried out, we are going to reallocate them, to where that commercial activity is carried out as such”

We are coordinating all of this with the direction of justice, we have already started in communes one, two and nine. We are going to continue in all the communes requiring merchants and sanctioning if so required for the improper occupation of public space or for not carrying out the commercial activity that corresponds to it according to the use of the land.

The sixteenth other reality

This is another complex area and issue, for the Public Space Directorate, because there is also evidence of the clash of two principles that are the right to work and free movement, it is also an issue that the Justice Department already has with inspection where he already surrendered and held a first hearing in which it was indicated what has to be evacuated and the quality of the person who makes use of that public space or the relocation if so determined by the competent authority.

Finally, Hugo Alberto Arciniegas Martínez, stated that the public space management is very committed to the recovery of public space, but also to the dignity of the human being, “we are not running over anyone, on the contrary we try to provide solutions to issues of relocation, to give order to the city in the microcenter and in the communes”.

the direction of justice

The unit that has police and sanctioning responsibility is the municipal justice department in charge of Cesar Julián Salas, it has been working in coordination with the Public Space Department in order to identify the processes of restitution of public space in the city.

“Initially, what we have agreed is that the processes of recovery of the public space will be carried out jointly, with an initial difficulty that we have, which is the lack of operational personnel, to be able to carry out this type of activity, we hope at the end of the month and to have with it and articulate with the recovery of public space and if they consider it appropriate to proceed with police procedures in restitution of public space, “he said.

After a meeting to define competencies, they decided that the management will be the one that initially advances the preliminary phase and once they establish the need for an inspector to intervene in a space restitution procedure, they will deliver the inputs to justice, which will be the one that will advance the police type process.

Cesar Julián Salas, told Diario del Huila, that initially it is planned to carry out interventions in the downtown area of ​​the city and on the boardwalk, but that they have found areas in the communes such as small parks that are being occupied for commercial purposes where even constructions have been advanced and in processes that are well advanced by the inspectors if it is appropriate to go as far as the demolition of these arbitrary constructions.

The director of Municipal Justice, who has recently arrived in office, said that for him there are two aspects that he has analyzed in order to be able to carry out the work from the unit under his charge; one that hopefully requires operational personnel to stop depending on the economic capacity to advance the hiring of personnel for the provision of services. These plant personnel would act as public space controllers to ease the inspections of this type of review.

In addition, managing in this way means that in many cases efforts are lost, because while the new officials arrive, the continuity of the processes is lost and it is time to start over from scratch.

Currently there are ten inspectors and two additional ones need to be provided with which the work is done in all the communes of the city, it is these who carry out the police procedures and for this reason it is necessary that they be in their entirety. To the extent that the two missing positions cannot be filled, it means that the work for others is reloaded.

Finally, he sent three messages to the public in a clear manner, which he considers important for healthy coexistence and good use of the land.

The flower vendors will be relocated to the children’s park.



Strategies

First, as a strategy, a great socialization and persuasion will be carried out for the legalization and formalization of the exercise of commercial activities. The other has to do with the permits that have been granted regarding the occupation of public space, in which case the space granted must be respected because they have found that permits are granted, for example, for a 2X2 space and when it is reviewed it is found that The occupancy has been increased to 4X4, it is necessary for the merchants themselves to be self-regulatory and for the grant to be used within the strict conditions in which it was awarded.

And finally, the invitation to the public is to have a healthy coexistence, not generate friction with the neighbors and, in the event that they exist, it is intended to implement measures such as mediation so as not to saturate the inspections and another in which it is expected to launch a free conciliation center of the municipality of Neiva, so that in this scenario these conflicts between citizens regarding daily issues can be resolved.