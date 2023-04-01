Home News Recreational activities and theater for affected children in Alausí
by admin
SOLIDARITY.

The Nucleus House of Culture of Chimborazo will arrive with different recreational activities and artistic expressions in Alausí, which seek to contribute to improving the emotional state of boys and girls affected by the landslide on Sunday.

The landslide registered over the weekend in Alausí not only moved tons of earth; if not also, the heart of an entire country that today seeks to show solidarity with the families affected by this dangerous event. Starting this Monday, public and private institutions and other organizations promote different campaigns to collect supplies, food, toiletries, clothing and other basic necessities that will go to those affected, who in many cases lost everything. To this is added the solidarity of the rest of the provinces, which in the same way have activated several food collection points that, since Tuesday, have begun to reach the canton. The Nucleo de Chimborazo House of Culture joins this solidarity crusade, which will come with playful activities, theater and other entertainment activities for the affected children of this canton. Juan Carlos Huaraca, director of the Casa Núcleo de Chimborazo, reported that they are carrying out different actions that seek to show solidarity with Alausí, including: a campaign to collect food and supplies; and, thanks to the collaboration of artists and cultural managers from the province, this weekend, they have scheduled a visit to this town, to work on the emotional part of the little ones. Huaraca stressed that they will work with puppet and theater performances, interventions in chalk and plastic arts; In addition, they will have a Van Library, to work in reading mediation with all the children who, in some way, are the most emotionally affected.

