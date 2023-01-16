The beginning of the year came loaded with learning and experiences. For this reason, The Bogotá Cinematheque presents the January Recreational Vacations edition as an opportunity to share a diverse program for children, girls and young people between the ages of 5 and 17 enjoy, learn and create fantastic worlds, challenges, sound and visual experiences around the wonderful world of cinema and audiovisual arts, before the return of the school season.

For a week you can enjoy workshops where cinema, photography, music, optical toys, video games, fanzines, among others, are mixed. This programming begins with Moving Images, Explore and experiment with images, Phantasmagories, The spirit of objects, Virtual worlds and games with Roblox, Ludóptica: visual toys, Storytelling in comics: characters, cartoons and fanzines, Produce your best tracks, Experimental photography for boys and girls, Robotic Imaginaries and Moving Artifacts: play at narrating with shadows.

“VRecreational Holidays is an initiative whose mission is to promote and take advantage of the use of free time in alternation with school duties. This space allows children and young people to approach the audiovisual through multiple experiences”, said Ricardo Cantor Bossa, manager of Audiovisual Arts at Idartes.

Additionally, the Children’s Strip presents the French animation “A Jungle of Madness” by Jean-François Tosti, which tells the story of Maurice, who looks like a penguin, but is a real tiger inside. Raised by a tigress, he is the clumsiest kung-fu master of all. He and his friends, the madmen of the jungle, aim to maintain order and justice in the jungle. And the Youth Strip will show the Japanese animation “Belle” by Mamoru Hosoda, which tells the story of Suzu, a 17-year-old girl who, after losing her mother, moves to live with her father on the outskirts of the prefecture. from Kochi. Heartbroken and cut off from the world, she discovers “U”, a virtual space in which she assumes the role of Belle.

Recreational Vacations is part of the ¡Vive la Cinemateca! program, which seeks to reach children and families to bring them closer to the universe of audiovisual arts. It is suggested to consult the detailed agenda of the programming.

The programming includes plans to have fun, learn, play and explore the world of audiovisual arts, aimed at children from 6 to 18 years old, who will be able to find virtual experiences such as Roblox, video games, optical toys, photography, comics, sound production , animation, robotics and much more.

These are the activities in the next few days:

robotic imaginaries. It is a recommended activity for children from 9 to 14 years old. It will take place from today until January 20 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Maximum capacity: 15 people.

Between today and tomorrow the activity Images that move will be carried out, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. This is a recommended activity for children from 7 to 12 years old.

Likewise, today and tomorrow Fantasmagorías will be offered in the afternoon. This workshop is Recommended for young people between the ages of 12 and 18. Participants must bring a smartphone.

This January 17 and 18, the event The Spirit of Objects will take place, recommended for children between 9 and 12 years old. While today, tomorrow and Wednesday the 18th Your best tracks will be produced. This activity is recommended for adolescents over 13 years of age.

Continuing with the schedule, tomorrow the activity Journey Between Words will be held, aimed at families and children. For its part, the Virtual Worlds and Games with Roblox workshop will take place on January 18, 19 and 20, recommended for boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 13.

On the 18th, 19th and 20th of this month, Ludóptica activities will take place: visual toys. Also the Narrating in comics workshop: characters, cartoons and fanzines, The secret worlds of light and Moving artifacts: play at narrating with shadows.