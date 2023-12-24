Rector of Sergio Arboleda received recognition for contribution to higher education

This distinguished recognition highlights the remarkable work of Alfredo Méndez Alzamora, rector of the Sergio Arboleda University, in the field of higher education in the region.

The Assembly recognized the tireless work of Méndez Alzamora over the years, highlighting their dedication and efforts in the development of higher education. This recognition not only honors his contribution to the Sergio Arboleda University, but also its impact on educational quality in the Caribbean Region.

This is not the first recognition for Méndez Alzamora, who throughout his outstanding professional career has accumulated several distinctions. Among them, he has been decorated by the National Congress with the Order of the Congress of Colombia in the degree of Grand Cross with a gold plate. In addition, he has received the Cross of Bastidas and has been designated as an honorary member of the Magdalena History Academy, Bolivarian Society and Administrative Lawyers, among others.

Academic and professional profile:

Alfredo Méndez Alzamora, Doctor of Law and specialist in various legal branches, has played key roles in his career, including being Director of the Department of Industrial Relations of the Corporación Algodonera del Litoral and President of the board of directors of Coldeportes.

In addition, his experience includes being Comptroller General of the Department of Magdalena, Councilor of Santa Marta, Deputy to the Magdalena Assembly and Representative to the Chamber, as well as Senator of the Republic. His commitment to higher education is also reflected in his membership on the Board of Directors of the Sergio Arboleda University.

This recognition not only celebrates Méndez Alzamora’s individual achievements, but also highlights the importance of his contribution to higher education and its positive impact in the Caribbean Region.

Share this: Facebook

X

