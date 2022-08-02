Home News Rector Pinton: “A sharp mind and a friend of Friuli”
News

Rector Pinton: “A sharp mind and a friend of Friuli”

Rector Pinton: “A sharp mind and a friend of Friuli”

UDINE. Upon hearing the sad news of the death of the director of Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo, Omar Monestier, the rector of the University of Udine, Roberto Pinton, and the general manager, Massimo Di Silverio, express to his wife Sara, their four children, the editorial staff and to the collaborators of the two newspapers the most heartfelt condolences from the entire university community.

«The news of the sudden death of our friend Omar Monestier – recalls the rector, Roberto Pinton – has deeply grieved and struck us. Omar was a great professional and a brilliant and sharp mind, but also a journalist always attentive to the university world and very interested in developments in the field of innovation. He shared with the University many moments of confrontation and debate, moderating conferences, I remember in particular “The Magnificent Meetings”, and many round tables. The comparison with him was always stimulating precisely because of his strong attention and willingness to develop these issues with a view to not only economic, but also social and cultural growth in Friuli. The University express its closeness not only to the family, but also to the editorial offices of Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo, affected by this painful loss ».

