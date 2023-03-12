It is difficult to establish an exact figure, it varies many times depending on the source. But it is estimated that the world’s total production -Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP)- would be close to 87 trillion (millions of millions of dollars). This would be the real economy, which is related to the production of goods, services and the generation of employment.

On the other hand, there is the so-called “financial economy” or banking, which has its means more directly linked to monetary speculation, of working capital. This sphere of the economy would be handling close to 720 million dollars annually, basing its performance on the behavior and dynamics of the different stock markets in the world, as well as futures markets and, in general, exchanges related to financial derivatives.

An illustration of the problems, dynamics and implications of these banking economies is found in tax havens: markets that attract financial investments based on minimal taxes or management fees.

Until relatively recently, about six years, the case of the “Panama Papers” was something evident and updated regarding this type of transaction. The case confirmed, once again, the presence of circulating maneuvers many times suspected and many others denied. A typical case of tax havens.

En this sense of speculation with currency, the conditions and contexts are not black and white and it is necessary to establish nuances. In principle, it is clear that it is not a crime to open accounts in dollars or hard currency in other countries. Both legal persons and individuals can do so without violating established rules.

The crime itself is that the opening of “paper companies” that is, fictitious, is carried out in order to evade taxes in the countries in which wealth is produced. And that is what is at the bottom of these paradises.

The information leak, thanks to European journalists, estimates that in the “Panama Papers” At least 11.5 million records were involved that the “consulting firm” Mossack-Fonseca had, yes, like that in quotes since almost all of them lie in these circuits where huge amounts of money move.

It should be noted that this company not only operates in Panama but also in different countries around the world, curiously where there are tax havens. The firm clearly helped powerful individuals or organizations launder money, evade sanctions, and evade taxes.

Instead of facing these facts, the Panamanian authorities shout that “we are not the only ones”, that “the problem is global”, that this “must be faced through comprehensive plans”, that “Panama is respected”. Typical of those who are caught with their hands in full execution: confusing things, pointing out the washers or decorations, pointing out the complementary aspects, not to say anecdotal.

Part of the central aspects of the “Panama Papers” is that there is now evidence of irregular management that was favored by the company. Faced with this, the businessmen tear their consciences apart, claiming that it is the press “that has created the commotion”, that “why is it not pointed out that the leak, that the documentation was acquired through a crime?” It is clear: instead of seeing the stars that the finger of a connoisseur points to, it is criticized that the fingernail is cut asymmetrically.

However, it is not only the irregular handling that is exposed, but something deeper: part at least of the forms or manners in which politicians, big businessmen, sports and art personalities, public figures and openly criminals hide wealth, money laundering. There is former President Macri of Argentina, the now resigned Prime Minister of Iceland, and even the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. Both people and companies, dealing with these practices in tax havens, and in many cases they are successful, to evade tax responsibilities, to cover assets that are not worth showing.

This situation also highlights what the true Swiss cheese is, given its multiple gaps, in the international financial control system. This allows, apart from what was previously indicated, to relocate profits and avoid the payment of fiscal commitments. It is true that there is corruption in governments to a greater or lesser degree, but this is not a justification for non-compliance by the Treasury.

It should not be forgotten that Panama is by no means the first case. First they had the LuxLeaksthen at SwissLeaks that focused on the international bank HSBC and now there are the “Panama Papers”. These practices damage the conditions of competitiveness and innovation that countries must strengthen through the practices of their inclusive entities, as is part of the central argument of professors Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, in their work “Why Countries Fail” (2012).

The situation of tax havens and tax evasion is now gaining notoriety. We need those resources in the real economy. We need to open opportunities through employment and strengthening of enterprises. This is indisputable as part of the efforts to overcome the economic and social tragedies left behind by the covid-19 pandemic.

*Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh/Harvard. Professor, Nuestra Señora del Rosario Residence Hall University

(The content of this article is the sole responsibility of the author, so it does not commit any entity or institution.)