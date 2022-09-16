The first problems had manifested them at the beginning of 2022, then in late spring the definitive knockout with the switching off of the two displays thanks to which its operation was made possible. It will take another month, but the incentive recycler located on the ecological island near the Rocca middle school will work again. The repair will be carried out by Bellunum, who will restore the appliance that had been inaugurated by the previous administration, shortly after the start of the second mandate.

It will be an overall repair that will not only concern the electronic part, but also the external part, which appears discolored and with damaged decorations.

The rest was done by some not very careful and even less virtuous citizens, who tried to insert some plastic bottles when the recycler was already out of use with the result that the equipment is clogged and unusable.

With the entry of the Municipality of Feltre into the Bellunum company, in charge of the entire management of the separate collection lot, the same company will take care of the repair: “We want the service offered by the incentive recycler to resume as soon as possible”, explains the director Sebastiano Slongo, who has the task of following the waste issue.

“It is a service that stimulates citizens’ civic sense and allows for high quality recycling, guaranteeing small benefits to those who take the time to hand over plastic bottles, aluminum cans and canned goods”.

The initiative was launched at the beginning of 2017 by the former councilor Adis Zatta, with truly amazing results in terms of contributions, especially in the first months. Time has gradually extinguished the enthusiasm, but now, the center-right administration aims to relaunch the recycler: “There will be a complete restyling of the device that I remember can also be used by those who are not resident in Feltre” , Slongo points out.

«The concepts of ecology and quality separate collection are always valid. Once back in operation, we plan to relaunch its use with an information campaign to rekindle attention on the use of the device that allows access to discounts in various commercial activities “.

For its part, the past Perenzin administration had budgeted € 3,500 for each year in vouchers to be distributed to those who had certified the contributions using the health card. Coupons to be used in hospital pharmacies and Ricci who had signed the agreement.