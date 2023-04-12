Home News RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company
by admin
Electrochemical Tests Confirm that RecycLiCo’s pCAM Achieved Equivalent Quality and Performance Characteristics as Commercial pCAM

SURREY, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “Company”), a battery materials
company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, announced today that is has received validation of its battery
recycling process and battery-ready precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) from a battery materials company.

The battery company assembled lithium-ion battery cells using RecycLiCo’s high-nickel pCAM and conducted characterization and electrochemical tests. RecycLiCo submitted two samples of high-nickel
pCAM, to the battery company, with N83 and N90 compositions (nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide containing 83% nickel and 90% nickel), both of which are used in modern high-performance battery cells.
The characterization tests looked at metrics such as purity, tap density, particle distribution, particle size, and surface area. The electrochemical testing consisted of assembling the pCAM
material in lithium-ion battery cells and cycling the cells through multiple charge and discharge cycles while measuring the specific capacity (mAh/g) and columbic efficiency against commercially
available materials.

