Recycling project will be a reality in Riobamba

CIUDAD.-

“El John Recicla en Casa”, is the proposal that the Municipality of Riobamba socialized with members of the recyclers association “Manos que Limpian”, who join this important waste separation project at home, which will begin in three neighborhoods: Pucará, Fausto Molina and Bolívar Chiriboga, and little by little it will spread throughout the city.

This initiative will start in three neighborhoods of the city, promoted by the Municipality of Riobamba.

In the José María Román room, a meeting was held between the mayor of Riobamba, John Vinueza, and representatives of this association, who were explained the functions and work methodology that they will apply once this initiative starts. The contribution of the neighbors will be fundamental, knowing that at home is the place where this process will begin. Common waste will be placed in differentiated bins, while in another, useful waste for recycling (paper, plastic, glass, metal, etc.). Two days a week the recyclers will go from house to house removing the material. The unity and predisposition of the more than 40 associates will be important to promote this initiative of the Citizen Mayor’s Office; Within the commitments, it was agreed to provide help to legalize this organization, which must have a business structure. (12)