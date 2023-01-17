The coastal areas of the autonomous community of Galicia, located in the extreme northwest of Spain, are on red alert due to a storm that brings snow, rain and strong winds, local media reported on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a special notice of adverse phenomena in which it indicated that the interaction of the “powerful Atlantic anticyclone” centered west of the Azores with the deepening and passage of storms Gerard and Fien through the north of the Iberian Peninsula has caused a storm of wind, sea, snow and rain that will hit the peninsula and the Balearic Islands from this Monday and will probably end on Friday.

The text indicates that for Tuesday the irruption of an air mass of maritime-polar origin is expected from the northwest that will spread to the rest of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands over the next few days.

In this sense, it points out that the phenomenon will give rise to precipitation that will tend to be generalized in northern areas and that, together with a considerable temperature drop, “will be in the form of snow at levels below 500 meters with the irruption of a mass of arctic origin” throughout Wednesday.

persistent rainfall

From the Aemet they warn that the precipitations will be widespread and persistent in Galicia, the Cantabrian area and the western Pyrenees, detailing that accumulations of between 60 and 80 millimeters are expected in many areas.

Likewise, the institution specifies that there will be gusts of wind that could exceed 90 kilometers per hour, especially in Cantabria and in the north of Galicia, adding that they will give rise to a maritime storm in those places and in the Mediterranean Sea that will bring waves of between 3 and 9 meters. It also predicts small hail in the Cantabrian Sea, Galicia and the Pyrenees.

For the moment, this day two roads in Granada have been cut off by snow and ice, the Special Civil Protection Plan has been activated against inclement winter weather in the Madrid mountains and there are a dozen rivers at risk of overflowing in Galicia.

Likewise, the bodies of two people who had been reported missing in the last few hours have been found: an 80-year-old man who was found in the coastal town of Vizcaya and a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Osorno, whose lifeless body has been located in the Valdavia river. with RT

