If anyone was hoping that Red Bull had lost their dominance in Formula 1, they are probably very disappointed after the first race. The defenders of the driving title and the Constructors’ Cup completely dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix and took the first two places with a large lead.

In addition to this, let’s say, expected scenario, the attention of many is focused on the 41-year-old Fernando Alonso, who is experiencing a return to the successful years of his career.

In this text you will learn:

that Red Bull’s lead is huge;

which driver bet on Red Bull winning every race;

that Alonso reached the 99th podium;

with how many fractures did Stroll win sixth place;

that Ferrari and Mercedes have to work hard;

that the “miracle” Piastri and Norris will have a hard time.

Red Bull starts its own league, can it threaten F1?

Already during the pre-season tests, Red Bull seemed to be very strong, and the satisfaction emanating from the statements of the pilots and representatives of the stable indicated that the competition will be very difficult. In training, there were slight complications with setting the balance, but the dominance was fully shown in the qualification, where the teams revealed their cards.

Defending champion Max Verstappen won his 21st pole position ahead of colleague Sergio Pérez. Nothing interesting happened in the race from Red Bull’s point of view. Verstappen did report downshifting problems on the tenth lap, but from that point it was a clear path to his 36th F1 triumph.

He is only five wins behind the legendary Ayrton Senna and has started the season in the best possible way.

“It was a very, very good first section where I basically built up a lead. From that moment it was all about taking care of the tires because you never really know what will happen later in the race,” revealed the satisfied winner.

Red Bull won in Bahrain from a position of strength and Pérez secured the double with second place, who after problems at the start, when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc got in front of him for a while, managed the opening event very well.

He lost almost twelve seconds to Verstappen at the finish, but he had almost half a minute to spare before the driver who finished third. This proves the clear supremacy of the stable, which will not be easy to defeat.

Already during the race, some journalists or insiders were wondering what effect such a continued lead of one of the teams could have on the overall picture of F1. We’ll see how this theme evolves with more big prizes.

41-year-old Alonso amazes the whole world

Already during the last season, the unexpected transfer of Fernando Alonso from Alpino to the Aston Martin team was a huge topic. The Spaniard was outwardly finalizing the final details of a new contract with his then-team, but as is often the case with the two-time champion, things turned out differently than many expected.

After last year’s race in Hungary, the team around Lawrence Stroll announced the arrival of this experienced pilot.

Many wondered at the time whether Alonso had made the right decision and whether he should have stayed at Alpine, which was fighting for fourth place at the time Alonso signed with Aston. While Aston Martin was on the lower rungs and it didn’t look like it was going to change much – not even this season.

Alonso’s positive statements about his new employer at the time sounded exaggerated, but pre-season tests showed that his words did not have to be just a psychological game. After them, it was speculated whether Alonso would get into the fight for the podium and whether Aston Martin would be enough for Mercedes, which many had recommended for third place in terms of performance.

The first competitive Sunday of the new season gave us a clear answer. Clearly. While the balance of power may change, the opening race has given us a baseline from which to make predictions for the coming weeks.