Red Bull: “Pirelli tires for Silverstone? “modest” impact

The new tires derived from the test program Pirelli 2024 they were introduced to cope with higher than expected levels of downforce as teams developed their cars and added downforce.

The teams tested them en masse for the first time on Friday at Barcelonawhen they received two sets of hard compound C1 for pilot.

However, most teams have chosen not to conduct a direct test between the current and future hard tyres, making it more difficult for Pirelli to fully evaluate them and thus make a full judgement.

The fact that the teams have chosen to use only the test tires from Silverstone it has meant that the new build will not perform much differently from the current one, in effect using the prototypes as part of their regular preparation for the Spanish race.

The Red Bull she is eager to find out what impact the new tires will have.

“Yes a bit'”said the chief engineer Paul Monaghan when asked by Autosport if the team had learned a lot from testing. “I won’t reveal the details of what we got out of it. We’ve all done our measurements. I guess the trial by fire is Friday and Saturday or Sunday at Silverstone. I know some people carried pressure plugs behind the front wheels to see what was going on. This is a different level of preparation on some. At the moment, I’d say the impact is modest. But I could very well be proven wrong at Silverstone, right?”

The performance director of theAston Martin, Tom McCulloughsaid his team has gathered some useful information with which to prepare for the British GP.

“We kind of accumulated a lot of data from a measurement standpoint,” he said. “So there weren’t big differences, but we didn’t do good long, fuel-efficient runs, with the schedules and everything else we were trying to achieve. It was more of a data-driven exercise for us.”

Meanwhile, Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has suggested the new build will have a neutral effect.

“The feedback has been that they are all transparent”he told Autosport. “And it is also supported by the fact that some teams were using the prototype to understand the C1 compound. So the construction doesn’t really make any difference. Alpine was the only one to use the baseline, normal construction, and the other teams used the prototype. But Barcelona is a fairly well known circuit and they know if the tires are performing as expected or not. Even speaking to the teams, there are no particular comments or problems.”