Red Cross calls for extensive protection of civilians in conflicts

In view of the many civilian casualties in armed conflicts such as in Ukraine or Sudan, the Red Cross has demanded that the parties provide comprehensive protection for the population. Countless civilians experienced a “living hell” in conflicts, said the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, on Tuesday before the UN Security Council in New York.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council for the Protection of Civilians in Conflict, she said that at any minute the next missile could destroy a house, school or clinic, killing everyone inside. Every day people could be imprisoned, raped or tortured.

Every week there is a risk that food or medicine will run out. In addition to protecting civilians from attacks, the parties must also ensure that hunger does not spread in the conflict areas. In violence-stricken Somalia alone, more than seven million people do not have enough to eat and drink.

In addition, fighters must allow humanitarian workers full and safe access to those in need. The session of the UN Security Council was chaired by Swiss President Alain Berset. On May 1, Switzerland assumed the Presidency of the Council for the first time.