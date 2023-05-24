Home » Red Cross calls for extensive protection of civilians in conflicts
News

Red Cross calls for extensive protection of civilians in conflicts

by admin
Red Cross calls for extensive protection of civilians in conflicts

New York, Geneva (epd). In view of the many civilian casualties in armed conflicts such as in Ukraine or Sudan, the Red Cross has demanded that the parties provide comprehensive protection for the population. Countless civilians experienced a “living hell” in conflicts, said the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, on Tuesday before the UN Security Council in New York.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council for the Protection of Civilians in Conflict, she said that at any minute the next missile could destroy a house, school or clinic, killing everyone inside. Every day people could be imprisoned, raped or tortured.

Every week there is a risk that food or medicine will run out. In addition to protecting civilians from attacks, the parties must also ensure that hunger does not spread in the conflict areas. In violence-stricken Somalia alone, more than seven million people do not have enough to eat and drink.

In addition, fighters must allow humanitarian workers full and safe access to those in need. The session of the UN Security Council was chaired by Swiss President Alain Berset. On May 1, Switzerland assumed the Presidency of the Council for the first time.

See also  Roberto Canepa, the father of Camilla, the eighteen year old who lost his life after a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, has died

You may also like

Nanning citizens enjoy a “refreshing summer” as the...

Bill Gates AI favorite!: Nvidia, Plug Power, Vonovia...

Weapons, fuel and gold, trafficking proliferates in the...

Medellín beats Nacional de Montevideo 2-1 in Libertadores

We would be happy to pick up the...

DRC: draw for the group stage of the...

Dane: in 2022 poverty increased in Chocó

The city’s 12th national art popularization week and...

Want to play soccer in the backyard? 5...

Barranquilla’s Malecón was certified as a sustainable tourist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy