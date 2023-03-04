The crisis that caused the suspension of the Viva Air operation still leaves many users affected. There are still people who have not been able to move to their destinations, for this reason, the Colombian Red Cross announced that it will provide shelter to those affected by this situation.

The Cundinamarca and Bogotá Sectional Colombian Red Cross recently announced that it made available to the El Dorado International Airport Concessionaire, Opain, the possibility of hosting people who required a stay due to the rescheduling of their trips.

It is noteworthy that nearly 18,000 travelers have been affected daily by the cancellation of flights by the low-cost airline. Although national law enforcement authorities have been evacuating people, as well as other airlines that have offered to do so, the impacts are still evident.

For this reason, the Red Cross provides shelter to those who are stranded at the airport and do not have the resources to stay somewhere or take other alternatives.

“For the Institution, it is of vital importance to articulate with other institutions in favor of those who need it most, due to the current situation that has many passengers who came with scheduled trips on edge,” they expressed from the entity.

For her part, Erika Cardona Patiño, director of Humanitarian Affairs of the Section, assured that this care plan for those affected by the Viva Air crisis is already being executed. According to the official, this work with Opain has allowed around 30 people to receive shelter so far.

From the Red Cross they highlighted that this support is focused mainly on the most vulnerable population. That is, the people who have priority are the elderly, pregnant women and passengers who have a long wait in the flight rescheduling.

“Once they are protected by the Institution, these people will be able to have a space to rest, bathe and take the necessary food, before the date of the flight,” read a statement issued by the entity.

This is what you have to do if you want to report Viva Air

Given the Viva Air crisis and the number of users that have been affected by the sudden suspension of the airline’s operation, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) made some recommendations to citizens.

What the SIC seeks is to provide support and accompaniment to those who were harmed by the cessation of activities of the company.

“The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, in its role as judge in matters of Consumer Protection through its Delegation of Jurisdictional Affairs, provides guidelines to guide citizens affected by the suspension of the air operation of Viva Fast Colombia SAS – Viva Airlines Perú SAC”, the entity expressed through a statement.

According to the SIC, what users affected by the Viva Air crisis should do is sue the airline for the violation of consumer rights.

With the recommendations delivered by the Superintendency, there are only two simple steps that people affected by this situation must follow:

-Introduce the claim virtually through the application provided by the SIC for this purpose:

– Subsequently the claim must be filed. For this step, there are two ways to complete the process, the first is by email to the Superintendency ([email protected]) or in person at the SIC offices in Bogotá.

It should be noted that, in the case of domestic flights, the claim must be directed against Viva Fast Colombia SAS. In the case of international tickets, the claim is against Viva Airlines Perú SAC.

Likewise, the entity highlighted that after filing the lawsuit, those affected can request the imposition of precautionary measures against the airline. with Infobae

