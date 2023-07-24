Red Cross youth group created a very special cookbook

This gave rise to the idea of ​​creating your own cookbook with recipes using ingredients that you save from the garbage or have in stock at home anyway. Title of the book: “From the storage cellar to the dinner plate”. The finished youth Red Cross cookbook could be purchased against voluntary donations. The proceeds from this benefited the Red Cross market.

If you leaf through the sustainable cookbook, you will find not only 60 tasty dishes, but also numerous first-aid tips for household accidents, which the children and young people have already eagerly tried out in advance. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Liebenau Red Cross Youth Group, all members of the previous years were also invited to fill the cookbook with a recipe and a short interview. At an anniversary celebration, the finished work could then be purchased for the first time against voluntary donations.

The young chefs of the Young Red Cross in Liebenau

“Many hours of voluntary work have flowed into our cookbook project in the past few months. We are therefore all the more pleased that our idea was so well received and that we were able to present a considerable sum of 500 euros to the Rotkreuz market,” says JRK group leader Jasmin Haider. At the “Sausage Sunday morning pint” of the Liebenau local office, numerous homemade gifts and the symbolic donation check were handed over to a delegation from the Red Cross market in front of numerous guests.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we were able to teach the children important values ​​and how to deal with food in a healthy way with this project,” says the team of supervisors, looking back with satisfaction on the cookbook initiative. The children realized that cooking is fun and that dishes made with regional ingredients are simply the best during the last group lesson at the latest, when they were allowed to prepare homemade strawberry ice cream for the Liebenauer morning pint.

