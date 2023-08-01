Red Culture Marches into the Army: Celebrating Army Day with Yang Zirong Martyrs

Title: “Red Culture Marches into Hailin Squadron on Army Day: Celebrating ‘August 1st’ through Cultural Engagement”

Date: August 1, 2023

Source: Leading News Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Feng Dan Zhang Xuedi

On the occasion of the “August 1st” Army Day, the Yang Zirong Martyrs Cemetery in Hailin City, Mudanjiang organized a special event to commemorate this day. Volunteers from the Zirong Pioneer Volunteer Service Team and a small red commentator were invited to enter the Hailin Squadron of the Armed Police. The event aimed to promote the “Red Culture Marching into the Army and the People’s Joint Construction Celebration of the Camp” with the central theme of “August 1st”.

The young volunteers of the Zirong Pioneer Volunteer Service Team paid tribute to the PLA, saying, “I wish Uncle PLA, happy holidays!” Their performance of “How Many Possibilities Are There in Youth” touched the hearts of the audience. The red preacher also sang the song “Wanjiang”, and the volunteers of the Zirong Pioneer Volunteer Service Team recited the poem “The Story of Spring”. The little red commentator recited the poem “Inheriting the Red Gene and Reviving the Great Chinese Dream”. Through these artistic presentations, the red preacher explained the story of Yang Zirong to the officers and soldiers, expressing deep respect to those who serve in the squadron.

The barracks of the Hailin Squadron were transformed into a platform for learning and appreciating red culture. Troop clothing was displayed, showcasing historical artifacts that tell the story of past soldiers. An interesting highlight was the artful stacking of “tofu blocks”, resembling neatly arranged stacks of quilts. This drew exclamations of amazement from the volunteers who witnessed the precision and tidiness with which the officers and soldiers carried out their daily exercises and quilt tidying routines.

This red culture event not only enriched the extracurricular cultural life of the officers and soldiers, but also deepened their understanding of historical and cultural knowledge, further enhancing the construction of barracks culture. Moreover, it provided an invaluable opportunity for the young volunteers to learn about the military camp and experience its unique culture. The event is seen as a step towards the joint construction of the military and the people.

(Video and picture credits: Propaganda Department of Hailin Municipal Party Committee)

By Feng Dan and Zhang Xuedi, reporting for Leading News Heilongjiang Daily

