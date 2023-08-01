Red Rainstorm Warning Issued in Jingmen and Huanggang, Hubei Province

Jingmen and Huanggang, two cities in Hubei Province, China, have issued red rainstorm warnings due to heavy precipitation and severe weather conditions. According to the Meteorological Department of Hubei Province, Xiantao and Jingzhou have also experienced short-term heavy rainfall.

The Jingmen Meteorological Observatory issued a red rainstorm warning signal at 16:43 on August 1, 2023. Within the past hour, Jiangjunling and Jingshan received 80 mm of rainfall. The forecast predicts that over the next two hours, Jiangjunling and surrounding towns will receive more than 50 mm of additional precipitation. This rainfall will be accompanied by thunder and lightning, strong gusts of wind ranging from magnitudes 6 to 8, and a high risk of urban and rural waterlogging, geological disasters, and floods in small to medium-sized rivers. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Similarly, the Huanggang Meteorological Observatory issued a red rainstorm warning signal at 15:51 on the same day. The precipitation in Hongan Ercheng Town exceeded 60 mm within the past two hours, while Macheng Guishan Town experienced rainfall exceeding 80 mm. The forecast predicts that the area and surrounding towns will continue to receive 40-80 mm of rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning as well as gusts of wind ranging from magnitudes 6 to 8. There is a high meteorological risk of mountain torrents, geological disasters, and floods in small to medium-sized rivers. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential risks.

The severity of these weather conditions highlights the importance of being prepared and taking appropriate measures to ensure safety. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow any instructions or alerts issued by local authorities.

Please note that the information in this article is sourced from the CCTV news client. Oriental Fortune reiterates that the article is published solely for informational purposes and has no affiliation or responsibility with the website. It does not constitute investment advice, and readers should act accordingly at their own discretion and risk.