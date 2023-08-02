Home » Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped half empty off coast of Yemen
News

Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped half empty off coast of Yemen

by admin
Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped half empty off coast of Yemen

The ailing oil tanker “FSO Safer” (Stringer/dpa)

One of those responsible for the action told the AFP news agency that around 55 percent of the 180 million liters of oil had been pumped from the ship to the tanker Nautica by this morning. So far everything is going smoothly.

The United Nations bought the Nautica to prevent an environmental disaster. The ailing FSO Safer has been off Yemen for many years and has not been serviced since 2015. The ship threatens to break up and explode.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 2nd, 2023.

See also  The fight for equality continues – breaking latest news

You may also like

Marta and Brazil capitulate to Jamaica. The Seleção...

Reports of Armed Attacker Prompt Temporary Closure of...

The 5G auction process in Colombia begins firmly

Dispute over photo costs: CSU statement about Scholz...

Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to...

Santa Marta with one of the lowest unemployment...

Because of drone attacks – Russian authorities are...

Buses Alegres service is launched to transport salvadorans...

Young patrolwoman was murdered and stripped of her...

“The Bachelorette”: The cutest candidates in this episode...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy