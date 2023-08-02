Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped half empty off coast of Yemen

The ailing oil tanker “FSO Safer” (Stringer/dpa)

One of those responsible for the action told the AFP news agency that around 55 percent of the 180 million liters of oil had been pumped from the ship to the tanker Nautica by this morning. So far everything is going smoothly.

The United Nations bought the Nautica to prevent an environmental disaster. The ailing FSO Safer has been off Yemen for many years and has not been serviced since 2015. The ship threatens to break up and explode.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 2nd, 2023.

