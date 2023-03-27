1st degree delivery by 30 April 2023

The Municipality of Ottaviano has officially launched a design competition to redevelop some public areas of its city centre, creating connections of touristic-cultural value between the various attractions of the city, and at the same time improving accessibility and pedestrian mobility. [avviso pubblicato in GU il 17 marzo 2023].

The intervention specifically concerns the redevelopment of Piazza Giovanni Paolo II and the surrounding axes: – via Genio Militare – I Section, via Michele Arpaia up to the Piazzetta Ferrovia Circumvesuviana – and the construction of an underground car park,

The designers will have to provide solutions of high architectural quality inspired by the criteria of lower environmental impact, maximum usability and accessibility, capable of making this area more livable and attractive for residents and visitors. The design proposal must aim at improving the space with the insertion of streamlined and easily removable functional structures, appropriate signage, new furnishings, lighting and punctual interventions on the flooring.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work, including safety charges, is € 2,902,730.00, net of VAT

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place, free of charge and anonymously, exclusively electronically and is divided into two stages:

the first stage – elaboration of ideas – is aimed at selection FIVE creative proposals to be admitted to the second degree.

to be admitted to the second degree. the second level – project elaboration – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors.

Papers required – 1st degree

1 graphic board (A1 size)

(A1 size) illustrative report (A4 format – max 2 sides)

(A4 format – max 2 sides) methodological approach to design

consistency check

Evaluation criteria – 1st degree

Originality, innovation and quality of the design proposal, functional and aesthetic aspects | up to 40 points

Compliance with the objectives and purposes expressed in the DIP | up to 25 points

Territorial insertion | up to 20 points

Technical feasibility – adequacy of the proposals with the estimated budget | up to 15 points



award

– 1st place 7,000 euros

– from 2nd to 5th place 3,000 euros each

Amounts net of 4% social security charges and VAT

Announcement and documentation

[ comune.ottaviano.na.it ]

