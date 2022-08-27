The measures taken by the Bangladeshi government to reduce electricity consumption are increasing given the rise in electricity prices caused by the war in Ukraine. From 24 August the schools will close one more day a week and the offices will shorten the working days by one hour. The cost of fuel in Bangladesh rose by more than 50 percent in July, writes the Dhaka Tribune. The authorities have suspended the operation of the oil-fired power plants, but will continue to supply energy to industrial areas to support the economy. Meanwhile, the government is seeking a deal with Russia to get cheaper fuel.