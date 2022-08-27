Home News Reduce consumption – International
News

Reduce consumption – International

by admin
Reduce consumption – International

The measures taken by the Bangladeshi government to reduce electricity consumption are increasing given the rise in electricity prices caused by the war in Ukraine. From 24 August the schools will close one more day a week and the offices will shorten the working days by one hour. The cost of fuel in Bangladesh rose by more than 50 percent in July, writes the Dhaka Tribune. The authorities have suspended the operation of the oil-fired power plants, but will continue to supply energy to industrial areas to support the economy. Meanwhile, the government is seeking a deal with Russia to get cheaper fuel.

See also  Dragons: Libyans must be able to express themselves in free elections, via the withdrawal of mercenaries before the vote

You may also like

Auronzo, crash in motorbike: 19 year old in...

HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing,...

This year’s early rice production in my country...

The number of minors victims of sextortion, sexual...

Network Power 丨 One “net” is deeply in...

Covid in Fvg, 595 new infections and 12...

Auronzo, rags fly in the council: “The old...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

What has changed since the beginning of the...

The second batch of “Guozihao” night-time cultural tourism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy