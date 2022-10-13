Source title: Reducing the operating burden of small, medium and micro enterprises, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau is making every effort to help enterprises to bail out “combination punches”

Provide customized and considerate services, enterprises can independently publicize their personalized business scope; through remote verification, they can apply for licenses for food production enterprises; free electronic seals are issued for newly established enterprises… In order to further help enterprises, recently, Beijing market supervision The bureau has launched a series of service measures that benefit enterprises and the people to effectively create a stable, orderly and relaxed market environment.

Enterprises can independently publicize their personalized business scope

In June this year, Fengtai District Market Supervision Bureau received a call from Mr. Li of Beijing Chenjin Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Li said: “Our company is a technology company, and now we want to add more business scope, such as 3D printing technology and food technology. But I heard that the business scope has been standardized and cannot reflect the specific business characteristics. Is there any way? “You can independently publicize the detailed and personalized business activity information of the enterprise on the basis of the unified business scope statement. For example, if you are a technology company, you can click on the standard statement of ‘technical service’ and ‘technical consultation’. The 3D printing technology to be announced.” The staff of Fengtai District Market Supervision Bureau introduced on the phone. The next day, Mr. Li came to Fengtai District Market Supervision Bureau, and under the guidance and help of the staff, he successfully handled the personalized business scope of his own choice.

This year, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Market Supervision has explored the reform of independent publicity of business scope, smoothed the channels for the declaration of enterprise names in emerging industries, and timely applied for the inclusion of emerging industries into standardized industry terms according to the needs of enterprises or the recommendations of industry authorities, so as to facilitate enterprises to obtain names in real time and encourage new business formats. , the development of new models. Culture, catering services, food production and other industries will be included in the first batch of pilot projects, and market players can select characteristic business activities in the “Self-publication” column of the “e-window” service platform by themselves, creating conditions for enterprises to promote characteristic services and brand promotion. At present, many companies have made independent public announcements.

Handling electronic seals for 900,000 market entities

In order to strengthen digital empowerment and make it more convenient for enterprises to handle affairs, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau has used information technology to launch remote cores to further promote the integrated handling of enterprise-related service matters, and realize the online “one thing at a time” throughout the entire process of market enterprise establishment and enterprise deregistration. Actively promote “one-license handling”, and collect 8 enterprise-related licenses and 10 enterprise information from market supervision departments into electronic business licenses, laying the foundation for enterprises to handle multiple government services with only one electronic business license . At the same time, electronic seals are issued free of charge for newly established enterprises. Since the beginning of this year, about 900,000 market entities have applied for electronic seals. Develop an online inquiry service for bankruptcy (compulsory liquidation) enterprise registration information materials, optimize the file inquiry procedures for administrators (liquidation groups), and further improve the efficiency of enterprise bankruptcy and compulsory liquidation of companies.

In addition, the orderly promotion of the filing system for closure of business allows market entities with operational difficulties to “take a breather” and start again. The “e-window” platform of Beijing’s enterprise service has launched the function of filing business closures. Enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households that have difficulty in operating due to the impact of the epidemic and other factors can decide to close their business at their own discretion. The market entity’s closing filing information is directly pushed to the Beijing Big Data Platform, and there is no need to report the relevant information to the taxation and other departments. Failure to contact the registered domicile or business place of the market entity during the closing period shall not be regarded as an illegal act. Up to now, more than 240 enterprises in the city have achieved their own closure, providing a buffer opportunity for enterprises to “start again”.

Using information technology to carry out remote verification

Baby Baby Co., Ltd. is a health food manufacturer. In the middle of this year, in order to increase production capacity, the company purchased and installed new filling equipment. As the old filling equipment was removed, the company was faced with having to stop production without permitting approvals. Due to the epidemic, it is inconvenient to carry out offline verification. In order to better help the company solve the actual difficulties encountered, the municipal market supervision department organized a remote verification of the changes in the production license of health food proposed by the company, and passed the review according to law. conclusion.

During the epidemic, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau launched a remote verification service by using information technology to deal with the situation where an enterprise applied for a catering food business license and a special food production license, but was unable to conduct on-site inspection. Through “video + online review of written materials” and other methods, the company’s facilities and equipment, layout procedures and sanitary conditions are checked, and the verification standards are not lowered to ensure that food safety risks are controllable. At present, license verification has been carried out for many health food production enterprises through remote verification.

In addition, continue to carry out the extension of enterprise licenses. During the epidemic period, enterprises whose production licenses for industrial products have expired but still need to continue production are provided with license validity extension services. At present, 7 enterprises have applied for license renewals and changes online by means of notification and commitment approval.

Carry out special rectification of illegal charges to reduce the burden of business operation

In order to implement the policy of reducing taxes and fees, and standardize the behavior of charging fines, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, together with the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau, and the Municipal Finance Bureau, aimed at transportation and logistics, water, electricity, heating, local finance, finance, industry associations, chambers of commerce and intermediaries. Institutions and other five major industries, organize and carry out special rectification work on illegal charges related to enterprises in the city. The municipal and two-level market supervision departments, together with the civil affairs department, have established a cooperation mechanism for joint random inspection and inspection of charges by industry associations and chambers of commerce, established and improved the ledger of industry associations and chambers of commerce in the city, and carried out joint inspections of some industry associations and chambers of commerce.

In the first half of 2022, the city’s market supervision departments at all levels have inspected 135 relevant charging entities, benefiting more than 10,000 small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, and effectively creating a stable, orderly and relaxed market environment.