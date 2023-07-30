Online message – Thursday 07/27/2023

sales tax | Reduced tax rate for blood and tissue transport (BFH)

Section 12 (2) no. 8 letter a of the UStG requires that the requirements of sentence 3 of this provision are also met for services within the scope of a special-purpose operation (BFH, judgment of April 5th, 2023 – VR 14/22; published on July 27th. 2023).

Background:

According to Section 12 (2) no. S. of §§ 51 to 68 AO.

Facts: The plaintiff is an association that, according to its statutes, exclusively and directly pursues non-profit, charitable or church purposes (§§ 51 – 68 AO). During the years of conflict, he carried out transports of blood and tissue samples between medical practices/hospitals on the one hand and laboratories on the other. Contractual relationships existed only between the plaintiff and the hospitals, doctors and laboratories. There were no contractual relationships with the patients whose samples were transported.

The FA rejected a tax concession for these services under Section 12 (2) No. 8a UStG. Because the services were provided as part of an economic business operation that was not a special-purpose operation i. S. of § 66 AO. In the event of a dispute, the benefits would not directly benefit the group of people benefiting (injured, sick and disabled), but would have been provided to third parties (hospitals/laboratories/doctors) (see our online message of October 4th, 2022).

The BFH saw the revision of the FA as justified:

The judgment of the FG is to be reversed and the matter referred back to the FG for another hearing and decision (§ 126 Para. 3 Sentence 1 No. 2 of the FGO). The Lower Tax Court wrongly affirmed the tax rate reduction of Section 12 Paragraph 2 No. 8 Letter a UStG. In the absence of sufficient findings, the Senate cannot decide on the matter itself.

The amendment of Annex III No. 15 of the VAT Directive by Directive (EU) 2022/542 v. 5.4.2022 (OJ EU No. L 107, p. 1), as the basis of Section 12 (2) No. 8 Letter a UStG under Union law, there is no retroactive effect on sales before they came into force.

In the second legal process, the FG will have to consider the following:

If the tax rate reduction is requested for the purpose-of-purpose operation according to § 66 AO, it must first be checked whether the plaintiff himself realized his tax-privileged statutory purposes with the blood and tissue transport (§ 12 Para. 2 No. 8 Letter a Clause 3 Alternative 2 UStG) .

If the Lower Tax Court denies the requirements of Section 12 (2) no. the services of other entrepreneurs, which are subject to the general tax rate, are carried out in direct competition with them (§ 12 Para. 2 No. 8 Letter a Clause 3 Alternative 1 UStG).

Without being bound by § 126 Para. 5 FGO, the Senate points out as a precautionary measure for the application of § 66 AO that according to the previous findings of the Fiscal Court (margin no. 42 of the judgement), the plaintiff’s transport services are not available to the persons in need within the meaning of § 66 Para. 3 AO “benefit” since they do not, according to the BFH, judgment of 11/27/2013 – IR 17/12 were provided directly “to the patient”, but contact with them only existed via the blood and tissue samples in sealed and packaged containers.

