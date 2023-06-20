Reducing the use of social networks decreases anxiety, depression and loneliness

Social networks have a great impact on the daily life of the people who use them but, above all, on the teenagers since they spend many hours online.

Being connected causes their mental health to be diminished in such a way that, if the use of social networks is reduced, the anxietydepression and loneliness.

All this, according to researchers at Iowa State University (United States).

For this, a two-week experiment was carried out with 230 university students.

Half of them were asked to limit their social use to 30 minutes a day and received automatic daily reminders.

The results, published in the journal ‘Mind and Behavior Technology‘, reveal that significantly lower scores were obtained for anxiety.

Likewise for the depressionloneliness and fear of missing out at the end of the experiment compared to the control group.

They also scored higher on “positive affect,” which the researchers describe as “the tendency to experience positive emotions described by words like ‘excited’ and ‘proud.'”

Essentially, they had a brighter outlook on life.

Improve habits in social networks

“I was surprised to find that participants’ well-being improved not just in one dimension but in all of them,” said Ella Faulhaber, the paper’s lead author.

“I was excited to learn that an intervention as simple as sending a daily reminder can motivate people to change their behavior and improve their online habits,” he said.

The researchers found that the psychological benefits of reducing social platforms were extended to the participants who sometimes exceeded the 30-minute time limit.

Many of the ISU study participants commented that the first few days of tapering were challenging.

But after the initial boost, one said he felt more productive and in tune with his life.

Others shared that they were getting better sleep or spending more time with people in person.

Self-limitation in networks

The researchers note that other studies have investigated the effects of limiting or abstaining from social media.

But many of the interventions require heavy monitoring and the removal of apps or the use of a special app to block or limit social media.

Like rehabbing someone who is addicted to drugs, external accountability can help some users, but it also carries a higher risk of failure.

Researcher Ella Faulhaber says her study expands current research on social media and provides a practical way for people to limit their use.

For anyone who wants to reduce their consumption, the author recommends: create awareness by timing how much time is spent on the networks.

Also give yourself grace, that is, recognize that it is not easy to stick to the time limit, since social networks are designed to stay connected.

Also do not give up, since limiting the use of networks has real benefits in daily life.

“When a perceived freedom is taken away from us, we begin to resist it,” says study author Douglas A. Gentile.

She adds that cutting out social media also means missing out on some of the benefits it can bring, like connecting with friends and family.

The researchers say it’s also important to take into account how and when these platforms are used.

Future research could further explore this, along with the long-term effects of limiting social media and what people do with the time they gain.

“We live in an age of anxiety. Many indicators show that anxiety, depression and loneliness are getting worse”, says Douglas A. Gentile.

