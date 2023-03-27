Lahore: The downward trend in gold prices is continuing across the country and even today the price of gold has decreased by Rs 1100 per tola.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by 1100 rupees to 2 lakh 4 thousand 600 rupees.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by 944 rupees to 160 thousand 794 rupees, while the price of gold in the international market has decreased by 28 dollars to 1950 dollars per ounce.