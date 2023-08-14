Reduction of working hours applies to domestic employees

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, pointed out that the gradual reduction of the working day, established in Law 2101 of 2021, must apply to domestic workers following criteria of proportionality based on current regulations.

In a concept sent to the Constitutional Court, the head of the control body indicated that the norm conforms to the Political Letter under the understanding that it must include those who carry out these tasks, since said hypothesis was not regulated by Congress when issuing the law.

He specified that the staff who provide their services in the home must have a maximum daily work time, For this reason, the respective limit must be set in the provisions that regulate the matter.

It recalled that, in previous judgments, it has been indicated that the exclusion of said employees from the rules that establish the limits to the time of weekly service disregards human dignity and fair conditions when household chores have to be done.

For the Attorney General, the omission presented in this case lacks a sufficient reason, “Since in the constitutional jurisprudence it has been determined that the differential treatment for the personnel that works in the home is arbitrary,” since they prevent the full validity of their minimum guarantees under equal conditions.

He pointed out that, according to the conventions of the International Labor Organization -ILO-, States have the obligation to ensure equal treatment between domestic employees and workers in general.

In cases where workers reside with the employer and can provide their services for more than 48 hours a week, the head of the control body argued that they are also entitled to the benefit, and the reduction must take into account current regulations. , such as circular 007 of 2022 of the Ministry of Labor. This is so that the benefit is set proportionally and does not conflict with what is currently in force.