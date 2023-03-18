Hundreds of women from public companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo gathered this Friday, March 17, 2023 in the multipurpose room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kinshasa to celebrate National Business Women’s Day.

During this ceremony organized by the Network of Business Women of Congo REFEC, various speakers presented on the theme: “Egalitarian Digital Education for peace and the empowerment of women and girls in the DRC”.

Moments of praise and sharing between a few guests and women from Congolese companies also marked this day which honors women in the month of March.

Annie MATUNDU MBAMBI, Regional President of WILPF Africa has amply demonstrated the need for women to know their rights and duties as detailed in United Nations Resolution 1325.

‘’Dear ladies, Resolution 1325 proposes to establish an increased representation of the fairer sex at all levels. This Resolution emphasizes the responsibility of all countries to bring to justice all those responsible for crimes against women. This is why, dear ladies, we must take care to know the essentials of our rights in order to claim them well. ”, she pointed out.

Commenting on national and international themes, Florence BOLOKO, Gender Expert, explained the importance of technology and digital in the DRC.

‘’The digital space is very broad today because it does not only cover the Internet and the web but also mobile media, digital environments and connected objects. The digital is only useful if it really contributes to the development of the individual through a substantial contribution to training, information and as a tool for production; it makes possible not only the “tailor-made” personalization of messages but also the establishment of a direct link with each individual who is part of the recipient of a message. Digital technology is also useful in the security field, particularly in the protection of sites and the fight against GBV ‘, she indicated.

She also specified that the percentage of young women aged 15-24 and that of women in general (15 to 49 years old) who have used the Internet at least once a week during the last 3 months is successively 4.8%. and 3.6% against 16.2% and 11.3% among men of the same age, according to the results of MICSu DRC surveys in 2018. For its part,

The occasion being the thief, Berthe AKATSHI, General Coordinator of REFEC sent a strong message to all women in companies in Congo.

‘’ My dear ladies of companies, we must go beyond our limits in order to be the main actors of the principle of “equal opportunitiess”, she declares before inviting REFEC partners to facilitate the holding of awareness-raising and popularization sessions on UN Resolution 1325, the anonymous credo and common denominator of women around the world, in order to day women of companies in the Congo on their rights and duties.

Apart from this activity, REFEC is planning a dance party during the month of March to honor its members of Congo companies.

Being official partners of REFEC, the National Secretariat for Capacity Building SENAREC and the Primature, acted as the principle of representativeness in this activity.

Jules NINDA