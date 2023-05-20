REFEC updated on all issues of cervical and breast cancer

About fifty women from companies in the Congo were made aware of the causes, consequences, risk factors and harms of cervical cancer and breast cancer.

During an awareness morning organized this Friday, May 19, 2023 in the Garamba room of the Paul Panda administrative building in the Commune of Lingwala in Kinshasa by the Network of Women in Business in Congo REFEC, Doctor Henri NEKWEI, obstetrician-gynecologist, first defined cervical and breast cancer.

For him, cervical cancer is more common in the Democratic Republic of Congo than other types of cancer because it is innate for some women.

Defining cancer as an abnormal proliferation of cells, Dr. H. Nekwei listed the various risk factors for cervical cancer before preaching to the participants on preventive measures.

»We talked about cervical and breast cancer. Our company executive mothers should know more or less what are the causes, consequences, risk factors and how to screen. And among the factors we have listed in particular poor intimate hygiene, multiparity, sexual vagrancy and microtauma of the cervix “, underlined Doctor Henri Nekwei, obstetrician-gynecologist.

He also advised women in Congolese companies to take care of intimate hygiene and to be regularly informed about certain diseases to help reduce mortality in the country.

Opportunity for Berthe AKATSHI OSAKO, General Coordinator of REFEC to encourage women in Congolese companies to broaden awareness on this subject.

»This theme was interesting for the edification of the women of the companies of Congo. I hope each of us has picked up the essentials so far about cancer that might help for ourselves, our children, co-workers and in the community. “, she pointed out.

A satisfaction for the participants who welcomed the organization of this activity.

‘‘I was edified this morning because as mothers we were unaware of all these risks in relation to cervical and breast cancer, although it is a disease that kills many in the DRC. I really learned so much: how to protect yourself, how to prevent and how to get screened to ward off cancer “, declared Mrs. Lufu Kabwanseya Jacky, agent at the Congolese Maritime Line.

»We have learned a lot of things although it is a reminder for some. First that cervical cancer is more common than breast cancer, then the various contributing factors that we must avoid to reduce the occurrence of this cancer. We will spread awareness in our respective communities what we learned today about this disease and all its corollaries, because it was really beneficial for us “, testified doctor Prudence Masengo of MIBA, who came from Mbuji Mayi for my cause.

It should be noted that this morning of reflection was organized with the aim of raising awareness among women in Congolese companies in order to anticipate and reduce breast and cervical cancer in professional circles and in society.

Jules Ninda