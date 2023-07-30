Refining companies that were doing well, their 2nd quarter performance ‘heads down’… Non-mainstream lubricant ‘support’

Refining ‘Big 4’ performance declines all at once

Impact of international oil price and refining margin decline

Oil refining industry expected to rebound in the second half

Increased demand in the US and China Lubricant ‘Sunny’

▲A view of the residue oil upgrading facility at S-Oil Ulsan Plant. (Photo courtesy of S-Oil)

The oil refining industry, which was even raised over the ‘windfall tax controversy’ due to the unprecedented boom last year, accepted conflicting management report cards in the first half of this year. Although operating profit suffered due to the sluggish oil refining division, which is the flagship business, lubricant oil, which had been considered a non-core business, became a support and showed its presence.

According to the oil refining industry on the 30th, business conditions are expected to improve from the second half of the year thanks to an increase in demand for oil and an improvement in supply and demand for petroleum products. In particular, demand for lubricants is expected to increase due to the effects of the driving season in the US and the reopening of China‘s economic activities.

SK Innovation recorded sales of 18.7272 trillion won and operating loss of 106.8 billion won in the second quarter of this year. Sales decreased by 5.9% compared to the same period last year, and operating profit turned to the red.

The reason for the sluggish performance is the oil refining business. The oil refining business recorded an operating loss of 411.2 billion won due to the decline in refining margins amid concerns over the economic slowdown. An official from SK Innovation said, “The oil business was affected by the decline in oil prices and refining margins due to concerns over the economic slowdown.”

However, SK Innovation’s lubricant division generated the largest operating profit of 259.9 billion won among all divisions. The operating margin was 23.4%.

S-Oil’s performance also plummeted. S-Oil posted 7.8196 trillion won in sales and 36.4 billion won in operating profit. Both sales and operating profit decreased by 31.7% and 97.9% from the same period last year.

The oil refining division recorded an operating loss of 292.1 billion won, pulling down the overall operating profit. This is due to a downward revision due to narrowing diesel and naphtha spreads amid sluggish recovery in demand for industrial refined petroleum products. The price of Dubai oil also fell due to concerns about the global economic slowdown and OPEC+’s willingness to cut production. However, the petrochemical and lubrication divisions avoided losses by generating operating profits of 82 billion won and 246.5 billion won, respectively.

The performance of the other ‘Big 2’ is also dismal. HD Hyundai Oilbank recorded sales of 6.9725 trillion won and operating profit of 36.1 billion won. This is a decrease of 20.8% and 97.1% compared to the same period last year. By business, the oil refining division posted an operating loss of 39.5 billion won, but the lube base oil division recorded an operating profit of 61.8 billion won, up 110.2% from the same period last year, preventing a loss.

The industry observed that GS Caltex, which will release its second quarter results sooner or later, will show a similar trend, with its lubricant business doing well while its core business, the oil refining sector, is sluggish like other oil companies.

The oil refining industry recorded record-high performance last year thanks to a surge in oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war and strong refining margins. The refining margin is a measure of the performance of oil refiners as it is a figure excluding raw material costs such as operating costs and oil prices from the price of petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. Refining margins in the US$3-4 range, as they are now, are detrimental the more factories operate.

As international oil prices declined due to concerns about the economic downturn, refining margins decreased, and inventory valuation losses occurred, causing earnings to begin to decline from the fourth quarter of last year.

The oil refining industry expects earnings to improve from the second half on the back of increased travel demand during the peak season, recovery in refining margins, and continued growth in the lubricant business.

An oil refining industry official said, “Demand for overall petroleum products such as gasoline and jet fuel is expected to increase due to the expected easing of monetary tightening in the US, the arrival of the driving season and the recovery of travel demand.” We expect a gradual increase in refining margins due to improved product supply and demand.”

Regarding the future lubricant market, S-Oil predicted in a conference call announcing its results on the 28th that “significant new facility expansion is expected to enter the market only after 2024, so structurally tight supply and demand in the lubricant sector will continue for a considerable period of time.”