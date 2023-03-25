CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection) I recommend you read it when you have time, quietly to enjoy it. This poem (Valgo) is attributed to the Argentine poet Jorge Luis Borges, a big mistake, since the real author is Nadine Stair, (Moments) North American poet, which she published in 1978. Borges admirers -Borgian societies- categorically deny the authorship of the poem. poem, because they affirm that it is too cheesy, foreign to the poetry of the Argentine, coupled with the fact that God is mentioned in the text, and Borges was an agnostic. But regardless of whether it is by Borges, the poem is full of wisdom

Beyond the charm…

“EAT”

From losing so much I learned to win; from crying so much the smile I have was drawn.

I know the floor so much that I only look at the sky. I hit bottom so many times that every time I go down, I already know that tomorrow I will go up.

I am so amazed at how human beings are, that I learned to be myself.

I had to feel loneliness to learn to be with myself and know that I am good company.

I tried to help others so many times that I learned to ask for help.

I always tried everything to be perfect and I understood that really everything is as imperfect as it should be (including me).

I only do what I must, in the best way I can and the others do what they want.

I saw so many dogs running without meaning, that I learned to be a turtle and appreciate the journey.

I learned that in this life nothing is certain, only death… that’s why I enjoy the moment and what I have.

I learned that no one belongs to me, and I learned that they will be with me for as long as they want and should be, and whoever is really interested in me will let me know at all times and against whatever.

That true friendship does exist, but it is not easy to find it.

That whoever loves you will always show you without you asking.

That being faithful is not an obligation but a real pleasure when love owns you.

That is living. … Life is beautiful with its comings and goings, with its flavors and troubles… I learned to live and enjoy every detail, I learned from mistakes but I don’t live thinking about them, because they are always a bitter memory that prevents you from moving forward, because There are irremediable errors.

Strong wounds are never erased from your heart but there is always someone really willing to heal them with God’s help.

Walk hand in hand with God, everything always improves. And don’t try too hard because the best things in life happen when you least expect them. Don’t look for them, they look for you.

The best is yet to come…

comment

comment