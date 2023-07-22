Reflections on Pablo | Culture | .a week

the most famous Medellinian often gives people the impression that it is possible to love him or hate him, as if there is nothing in between. The charisma with which he charmed the first group, as well as the actions with which he earned the condemnation of the second group, are both features of his complicated personality, which attracted many like a lake during the summer heat.

His charisma and demonstrable help to the people of Medellin managed to cover the horrors that he and his cronies committed. He succeeded in creating a perception in the public eye that he made their home a safer place and improved the standard of living of his fellow citizens, albeit at the cost of the tolerance of his growing drug empire.

