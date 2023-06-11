Reflections on the Day of the Farmer

As part of the commemoration of the Day of the Farmer, various entities

regional and national expressed the main strategies to protect and support the

production of agricultural goods in the Colombian countryside, which is going through a moment

crucial.

Currently, 14.2% of the population residing in the country’s capitals are

peasant women and men, who have an increase in the budget for this

year of the agricultural sector of 2.06 billion pesos (Ministry of Agriculture). Without

However, institutions such as the Ombudsman refer to the situation of the

peasantry with concern. This was expressed by the Vice-Ombudsman, Luis Andrés

Fajardo, at the Rural, Tourist, Craft and Productive Economies Fair:

“From the Ombudsman we have two concerns, the first is that the field

is getting old, this means that young people stay less and less in the

countryside, the countryside is less and less attractive for young people and it is for several reasons:

The first and most important is because they do not see the field as a space of

opportunities, cultivation, handling of products, climatic difficulties are

problems that keep young people away from the countryside. There we see a serious problem to be dealt with”.

Data: of the total rural population, according to DANE, of which a little more than 3% are young people between 15 and 29 years old.

During the day, the Regional Ombudsman, Fustel Manyoma indicated the main

objective that from the Ombudsman’s Office, in alliance with the Government of Risaralda, the

Comptroller General of the Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development take them

to the realization of these events:

“Generate awareness in our youth, peasant girls and boys so that they do not

leave the field, so that they continue in the field, so that they make that generational change

that we badly need because we are running out of food security in

Colombia and we cannot forget that the countryside is our source of life, from the countryside

we take care of water and the environment, planting and cultivating”.

Investment in Risaralda

Juan Carlos Toro, Secretary of Agricultural Development of Risaralda stated that

invested more than 30 billion in Campo Risaraldense, based on aid in crisis

environmental, where they have delivered: “more than 700 kits made up of 4 packages of

fertilizers, a machine, a fumigator, we also have protective suits, so that

can recover the productions. In panela matter we have invested more than 15 thousand

million pesos, throughout this administration, leaving the department of the position

number 15 in yield in panela, passing it to number 5 in the national order”.

productive samples

Entrepreneurs from Caldas, Norte del Valle, Quindío and Risaralda carried out a

show your business. Get to know some local businesses:

1. Julio César Londoño presents his hostel, which has a capacity for

reside 19 people, in Apía.

2. Luz Helena Rojas shows her enterprise of arequipes, sandwiches, cakes and

banana-based jams.

3. Luisa Fernanda Arango makes vegetable gardens for any

home space.

4. Noralba Ortiz has a beekeeping business.