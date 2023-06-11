Reflections on the Day of the Farmer

As part of the commemoration of the Day of the Farmer, various entities
regional and national expressed the main strategies to protect and support the
production of agricultural goods in the Colombian countryside, which is going through a moment
crucial.
Currently, 14.2% of the population residing in the country’s capitals are
peasant women and men, who have an increase in the budget for this
year of the agricultural sector of 2.06 billion pesos (Ministry of Agriculture). Without
However, institutions such as the Ombudsman refer to the situation of the
peasantry with concern. This was expressed by the Vice-Ombudsman, Luis Andrés
Fajardo, at the Rural, Tourist, Craft and Productive Economies Fair:
“From the Ombudsman we have two concerns, the first is that the field
is getting old, this means that young people stay less and less in the
countryside, the countryside is less and less attractive for young people and it is for several reasons:
The first and most important is because they do not see the field as a space of
opportunities, cultivation, handling of products, climatic difficulties are
problems that keep young people away from the countryside. There we see a serious problem to be dealt with”.
Data: of the total rural population, according to DANE, of which a little more than 3% are young people between 15 and 29 years old.
During the day, the Regional Ombudsman, Fustel Manyoma indicated the main
objective that from the Ombudsman’s Office, in alliance with the Government of Risaralda, the
Comptroller General of the Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development take them
to the realization of these events:
“Generate awareness in our youth, peasant girls and boys so that they do not
leave the field, so that they continue in the field, so that they make that generational change
that we badly need because we are running out of food security in
Colombia and we cannot forget that the countryside is our source of life, from the countryside
we take care of water and the environment, planting and cultivating”.
Investment in Risaralda
Juan Carlos Toro, Secretary of Agricultural Development of Risaralda stated that
invested more than 30 billion in Campo Risaraldense, based on aid in crisis
environmental, where they have delivered: “more than 700 kits made up of 4 packages of
fertilizers, a machine, a fumigator, we also have protective suits, so that
can recover the productions. In panela matter we have invested more than 15 thousand
million pesos, throughout this administration, leaving the department of the position
number 15 in yield in panela, passing it to number 5 in the national order”.
productive samples
Entrepreneurs from Caldas, Norte del Valle, Quindío and Risaralda carried out a
show your business. Get to know some local businesses:
1. Julio César Londoño presents his hostel, which has a capacity for
reside 19 people, in Apía.
2. Luz Helena Rojas shows her enterprise of arequipes, sandwiches, cakes and
banana-based jams.
3. Luisa Fernanda Arango makes vegetable gardens for any
home space.
4. Noralba Ortiz has a beekeeping business.