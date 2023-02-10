Taking advantage of the celebration of journalist’s day, I want to share with you some brief reflections on the job and on the media industry:

By Carlos Garcia

– The urgency of diversifying business models. The media financing crisis is due to the change in consumer behavior of audiences due to the use and mass use of devices and applications connected to the Internet. Advertising, as the main source of financing for the media, was transformed and went to look for platforms that ensure direct reach with audiences. Brands no longer need the media to install their products and services. Has media advertising gone forever? No. Advertising formats must be transformed to current consumer practices, to digital narratives, and it is up to the media to offer a quality audience so that brands consider them as allies. On the other hand, diversifying business models implies creating other avenues of income that support the existence of quality journalism. Welcome are journalistic ventures as a counterweight to the monopoly of a few and the centralism of information.

– The value of journalism, the value of information. The crisis of credibility is added to that of financing. Trust in the media continues to decline and there are those who prefer to avoid the news because they consider that it affects their mental health, especially among young audiences. This poses a huge challenge for the future survival of the media that have not been able to captivate digital natives, much less social natives. The average age of the subscriber to media paywalls is 50 years (Digital News Report, 2022). This of course has both width and length. Let’s add here the quality of the content and the dictatorship of the click that forces some journalistic houses to produce gimmicky content to increase their traffic figures without any intention of building communities or audience niches. The desire for the Comscore ranking (which measures the online traffic of the media) pushes the media to flood content with headlines and sensational images that only seek the click of an anonymous audience that arrives like a parachute to the website for the tabloid impulses in social networks. Vanity traffic is privileged over quality traffic (García, 2021). This vanity traffic is built on content that tarnishes the value of journalism in which, for example, a judicial issue quickly goes to the entertainment section and enters the morbid game due to the desire to click.

– The abuse of Twitter, journalists as influencers and excessive opinion. It is enough to go through some of the radio stations with national reach every morning to understand the use and abuse of social networks through guerrilla marketing with biased hashtags and far from news information. If media managers were to take a sensible look at Twitter’s zero return on investment, they would dedicate their journalists to producing information, setting up conversations based on journalistic investigations and not poring over hashtags and desktop trends. Twitter is a small club of professional haters with zero possibilities of monetization for the media and with enormous possibilities of reputational damage to their brands. By that same logic and in that context, journalists elevate their presence as influencers and completely eliminate the necessary line between opinion and information. They editorialize in front of the microphone, they editorialize giving their opinion with the hashtags that by force they try to position themselves in the first places. This without mentioning the debate tables and their supposed impartiality presenting various points of view. Polarization and manipulation are also some of the elements that drive audiences away from the news today. On the other hand, the exaltation of some journalists is detrimental to the journalistic exercise. The news should not be the journalist.

– The production, distribution and monetization of journalistic content in digital environments. Journalism must be the same: with rigor, investigation, contrasting sources. Being in digital should not be synonymous with lightness. But the production of content with narratives that attract audiences that inhabit the digital world must also be transformed, taking advantage of all the tools that the Internet provides today. Distribution must understand which screens audiences use today and how they consume journalistic and entertainment content on them. Based on this, distribution is increasingly moving away from the web pages of the media, from their traditional screens, and is inserted into social platforms and video and audio consumption. So, it is up to each medium to establish clear content distribution routes that allow capturing audiences, bringing journalistic content to where they live and working hard on brand installation. Throughout this route, you must incorporate the income received from the consumption and distribution of content on third-party platforms into your business model. This forces the media to think of themselves as houses that produce journalistic and entertainment content and distribute and monetize it on any screen where users want to consume the content. Calling itself only television, radio or press, is sent to pick up. In this order, it will correspond to the media to be attentive to the platforms, to technological developments, to changes in the digital industry. These days, for example, Facebook’s Instant Articles will stop working and the only form of monetization left for the media for now is video in sream, that is, video advertising. To increase production in video… and in audio due to the rise of the podcast. It is therefore essential that the distribution and monetization strategy consider platforms such as Facebook (which continues to be the great traffic referral), YouTube and YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok, Kwai, among others.

By the way, happy day to colleagues who insist on journalism to build more informed, democratic and inclusive societies.