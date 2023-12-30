Reform and opening up starts again, people who have experienced it in Zhejiang discussed the “Road to Tomorrow”-China News

Zhejiang Branch of China News Service Launches New Book “@Reform and Opening Up 45 Years – Generation Z Explores the Miracle of Zhejiang”

The Zhejiang Branch of China News Service recently launched a new book titled “@Reform and Opening Up 45 Years – Generation Z Explores the Miracle of Zhejiang.” The book launch ceremony was held in Hangzhou, with nearly a hundred guests in attendance, including representatives of those who have experienced the 45 years of reform and opening up and members of the “Generation Z Interview Group.”

Zhejiang, known as a pioneer in China’s reform and opening up, has seen significant changes over the past 45 years. The book was planned and written by the Zhejiang Branch of China News Service and features in-depth interviews with individuals who have experienced the transformation of the province in the fields of economy, politics, culture, society, and ecological civilization.

The book not only offers a historical perspective but also looks at the present and future. It aims to examine the impact of reform and opening up on the province and create awareness of the opportunities ahead.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zhou Guohui, Vice Chairman of the 12th Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation in driving economic transformation and upgrading in Zhejiang.

The book also highlights the role of technological innovation in the province’s development, emphasizing that innovation is not only reflected in science and technology but also in institutional mechanisms.

Wang Zuqiang, first-level inspector and spokesperson of the Party History and Documentation Research Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, described Yiwu’s struggle to “promote commerce and build a city” as a microcosm of the province’s reform and development.

Chen Errong, chairman of Hengfeng Tools Co., Ltd., emphasized the role of the private economy in Zhejiang’s success, stating that enterprises need to change and innovate to thrive in the current market.

The book also features stories of Zhejiang entrepreneurs who have achieved success over the years through perseverance and adherence to the spirit of reform.

In closing, Li Honglan, executive vice president of the National Federation of Taiwan Enterprises, encouraged more young people from Taiwan to come to Zhejiang for development, citing the province’s pioneering role in reform and opening up and its potential for the health industry.

As China embarks on a new phase of reform and opening up, the book serves as a valuable resource for understanding Zhejiang’s journey over the past 45 years and creating a vision for the future.

