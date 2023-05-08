Reform Bill, Government’s calculations seem to have weakened, Supreme Court

Islamabad: The hearing on the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 has been adjourned for three weeks.

During the hearing, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi has remarked that there are reservations on the plea made in the request for the formation of the full court.

An 8-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan is hearing the petitions against the “Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill”. At the beginning of the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan came to the rostrum. On this occasion, Fawad Chaudhry also appeared in the court on behalf of PTI.

During the hearing, the Attorney General said that the court has prevented the implementation of the law, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that if there was no injunction, where would the request of the full court go? Parliament says to have a 5-member bench, Attorney General says to have a full court, it seems that the government’s count has weakened, how many judges are sitting here.

The Attorney General said that a request for a full court can be made if it seems appropriate, it is written in the law that there should be at least 5 judges. Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the Parliament is satisfied with 5 judges, so why not the Attorney General?

Justice Ayesha Malik said that the court normally hears petitions against the laws, the High Court also hears petitions against the laws, has the full court been requested in the High Court also, Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi said that this is not the first case of its kind. In 2012, a case of this nature has been heard, Justice Muneeb Akhtar inquired whether 60 judges will hear in the High Court and 40 in the Sindh High Court.

According to Naji TV, a petition against the Practice and Procedure Bill was heard in the Supreme Court. An 8-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the case. Attorney General Mansoor Awan said that a petition has been filed to form a full court.

Muslim League-N also applied to the court for the formation of full court, Justice Ijazul Hassan said that no number has been given to your application yet, Fawad Chowdhury appeared in the Supreme Court on behalf of PTI.

The Chief Justice inquired whether you have submitted the documents. The Attorney General said that it is expected that the record of the parliamentary proceedings will be received by tomorrow. The speaker’s office has been contacted formally and informally. There is, the independence of the judiciary is the main component of the constitution, the constitution of the benches and the matter of appeals are determined in the law, the right to change the lawyer is also given in the judicial reform bill, the matters determined in the law are of administrative nature.

Mansoor Awan said that the rules of the Supreme Court were created by the full court, the rules of the Supreme Court can be amended only by the full court. It will also apply to those who are not hearing the case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the question is about the power of legislation and not about amending the rules. Justice Mazahir Naqvi said, has there been such legislation in the past? The General said that till 1992, the President’s permission was required to make the Rules. Justice Mazahir Naqvi said how such a legislation can be made in the presence of Article 91. The Attorney General said that the power of the President’s permission had been withdrawn. The clause was maintained, no such case ever came in the past, so a full court should be constituted.

Justice Ayesha Malik said that many cases are first of their kind, any bench of the Supreme Court can hear any case. Every case is important. How can you be sure that Konsakis will be heard by the full court? Was every case of independence of the judiciary heard by the full court?

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that apparently your case does not require a full court to be formed. Justice Ayesha Malik said what you want to say is that the people’s trust is on the full court. He said that the full court did not hear all the cases of independence of the judiciary. Justice Mazahir Naqvi said that the case of Iftikhar Chaudhry was of a different nature. If the case comes, should it also be heard by the full court, the full court has made its own rules.

Attorney General said that in the present case the power of legislation is challenged. Justice Ayesha Malik said that your logic is incomprehensible. Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that according to the Judicial Reforms Bill, a 5-member bench will hear the case of interpretation of the Constitution, either you say that the Parliament has made the law wrong.

The Attorney General said that the court has stopped the implementation of the law. Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that if there was no injunction, where would the request for a full court go? How many judges are sitting here?

The Attorney General said that a request for a full court can be made if it is deemed appropriate, the law says at least 5 judges, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that Parliament is satisfied with 5 judges, so why not the Attorney General?

Justice Ayesha Malik said that the court normally hears petitions against the laws, the High Court also hears petitions against the laws, has a full court been requested in the High Court as well?

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi said that this is not the first case of its kind, such a case has been heard in 2012 as well. Justice Muneeb Akhtar inquired whether 60 judges will hear the case in the High Court and 40 in the Sindh High Court.