Reforming fuel subsidies in the Central African Republic for a resilient and sustainable economy – Capsud.net

BANGUI, Central African Republic, June 27, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/ — According to the latest edition of the note on the economic situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) published by the World Bank, the country’s economy is expected to return to growth this year, after stalling in 2022. Last year, severe flooding and severe fuel shortages weighed heavily on the economy and the population, facing a high rate of acute food insecurity.

Released today, the report notes that floods caused extensive material damage to homes, transport infrastructure and crops last year. They also displaced more than 6,000 inhabitants. The floods, combined with rising energy prices, caused by fuel shortages linked to internal tensions, the activities of armed groups as well as the lingering consequences of the war in Ukraine, led to almost zero growth in the economy in 2022.

Economic activity in the CAR could see a modest recovery in the medium term, with growth projected at 3.6% for the period 2023 to 2025, provided that the fuel supply on the internal market improves and that the gains in terms of safety are confirmed. These prospects are driven by the expected rise in international prices for timber, CAR’s main export, due to a rebound in global demand, particularly from China.

The report underlines that with nearly half of the population in a situation of chronic undernourishment, it appears necessary to implement new policies to improve the security situation, stimulate public finances, attract private investment, and strengthen human capital.

“The economic outlook for the CAR remains fragile in a context where domestic challenges are exacerbated by a difficult international environment, combining a slowdown in global demand, high inflation, and tighter financial conditions. The CAR would benefit from implementing bold reforms to stimulate growth, improve the standard of living of its population, and reduce extreme poverty,” explain Guido Rurangwa, World Bank Operations Manager for the Central African Republic.

The report focuses on needed reforms to fuel subsidies, which surged amid global price increases in late 2020, reaching record highs in 2022 with the war in Ukraine. In CAR, fuel subsidies represent around 0.5% of GDP and nearly 6% of domestic revenue and 6.3% of tax revenue in 2022.

The Cahier Economique points out that fuel subsidies mainly and directly benefit the wealthiest segments of the population, thus diverting limited budgetary resources from sectors, households and businesses that would need them more. Although the large fuel subsidies, particularly for diesel and gasoline, could indirectly benefit the poorest segments of the population, by lowering the price of transport and imported food products, these fuels are in the facts mainly consumed by the inhabitants of the cities, more affluent. Poorer households mostly use kerosene, which receives comparatively low subsidies. This disparity exacerbates income inequalities and helps to perpetuate social inequalities.

“A well-designed fuel subsidy reform should include significant mitigation measures that provide targeted support to the most vulnerable segments of the population,” explain Pierre Mandon co-author of this report.

Drawing on lessons from the experience of countries that have successfully adjusted fuel prices, the report highlights four best practices in subsidy reform strategy. To know :

temporary exclusion of socio-economically strategic fuels, such as kerosene, from subsidy reform; adopting a price-smoothing mechanism to strike a balance between extreme price volatility for households and fiscal risks for the government; the implementation of a gradual reform to allow households to adapt and to ensure the effective deployment of mitigation measures; launching extensive stakeholder consultations and targeted communication campaigns to address diffrg concerns

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for World Bank.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

