“Reforms can lead to a revolution”: Gustavo Petro

He International Labor Day was the backdrop, in the Main Squareof one of the most brilliant speeches of Gustavo Petrowho did not miss the opportunity to defend the reforms, especially that of Health and Labor.

He remembered historical figures such as Simón Bolívar. He pointed out that the Government must work with the people so that the achievements of the Republic are not lost.

Petro thanked the First Line

He thanked the young demonstrators “who raised barricades with the flag of dignity” he was able to give a speech like the one that was recorded in the Plaza de Armas.

He pointed out that the social function is to bring the reforms to compliance:

Reforms can lead to a revolution. The attempt to stifle the reforms can lead to a revolution. What is needed in any case is for the people to be mobilized, as it was with Bolívar, as it was with Melo, as it was with López Pumarejo.

“The people cannot fall asleep”: Petro

He pointed out that “the working class” must go out and mobilize in favor of the reforms and that “it makes decisions, not only protests, but decides to govern.”

He said that the agrarian reform is essential to give land to the peasants, for which it is necessary to buy three million hectares.