Reforms yes, but like this

In recent months we have seen a political revolution due to the different reforms proposed by the government of change. Criticized by many, endorsed by others. These discussions have left the bidding of the political parties and with it the leading role of their representatives.

Here, blackmail prevails much more than reform, that is, I exchange the vote of my community for the bureaucracy that offers me. In other words, the political groups care little if the reforms are good or bad, or if they favor the Colombian people or not, they impose the will of the people by the force of votes in Congress.

This political storm that has left, among other things, victims of ministers and deputy ministers, shows that Colombia is a country where the Congress of the Republic legislates for its own benefit…

This is the first analysis.

On the other hand, there is the in-depth observation of each of the reforms, putting in between whether they are necessary or not, or if the contrary is the case, reforms must be done on what has been built. Many consider that the health, pension or labor reforms are reforms to further implement 21st century socialism in our country, regardless of the merit of reforming what is well done.

To give an example: the health resources administered by the territorial entities would be like tying a cat with sausages, turning said resources into political bets.

What cannot be allowed to pass, in this government of change, which enacts an end to inequality, is the reform of Law 30 of 1992, or the general law of Higher Education. Well, the National Development Plan contemplates in its article 122: “Participatory Reform of the Higher Education System”, and in its sole paragraph, prioritizes within the reform the updating of articles 86 and 87 of this same law.

These articles have been a salute to the flag, because they talk about the budgets of the

national, departmental and municipal universities, which must be strengthened by the territorial entities. Something that has never happened.

But to think about a reform to the General Law of Higher Education, one must start with the equity of the resources that the national Government transfers per student to the universities, where

You’ve seen the inequality gap.

While the National University of Colombia receives 16 million pesos per student, the Popular University of Cesar only manages to receive $2.5 million per student, without detracting from this, the trajectory and academic level of the National University.

This is not what it is about, it is about provincial universities having the same possibility of academic and research growth, this can only be done if there is a robust budget and equal conditions in the distribution of resources.

I cannot pass up the widely promulgated expansion of coverage or universalization of access to higher education, where the government of change talks about 60,000 new places, but for this one must start by reforming article 5 of Law 30 of 1992, as It was exposed in the National Development Plan, where the minimum academic requirements for admission to higher education should be eliminated.

It is fair and necessary, then, a reform to the Higher Education Law, but that

start with the equity of budget distribution and in this way medium and small public universities can count on full-time faculty, more resources for research, infrastructure, which leads us to accreditation for high quality.