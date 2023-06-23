Refreshing tips for beautiful summer trips to Venlo

Venlo – that’s more than a shopping spree across the border. Many visitors keep coming back. And discover something new every time. Venlo is a completely different city than in winter, especially in summer when the sun is shining and temperatures lure you outside. Culture and gastronomy can be experienced outdoors, the Venlo area lures with numerous excursion destinations, the Maas and the terraces in the city center offer the best sun spots and the ice cream simply tastes best when looking at the beautiful historic city backdrop! We have collected some tips for your summer trip to Venlo.

Shopping spree through the historic city center

There is a lot to see and experience on a shopping spree in Venlo. Large fashion chains can be found in the center of Venlo as well as small specialist shops with carefully selected products and second-hand shops with a particularly good selection. How about a special one, for example Shopping-Routewhere you can discover very special shops and restaurants off the beaten track and discover the historical highlights at the same time?

Photo: Venlo Partners Foundation

But that’s not all; when strolling through the city center you should look up more often, you will discover buildings and facades that you have never noticed before! You can discover these historical sights during a historical city tourwhich you can explore individually and free of charge (in German) with your smartphone on site.

Anyone visiting Venlo on a Saturday should not miss the Saturday weekly market on the Nolensplein. In addition to fresh food such as fruit, vegetables and cheese, jewelry, fabrics, perfumes, bags, precious stones and much more are also on sale here from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is a real experience and meeting place for gourmets.

The most beautiful places in summer

Photo: Venlo Partners Foundation

The town hall, the Maasboulevard and the parade are well known to everyone who has been to Venlo. But did you know that Venlo also has many hidden treasures to offer? Places that you can’t discover at first sight or fun places that you should have seen: Venlo has a lot to offer. How about a visit to the Keizerstraat, affectionately called ‘Floddergats’ by the locals? Several beer gardens, restaurants and pubs bring a wonderful atmosphere to this narrow and cozy alley, especially in summer. And while you’re at the Floddergats, don’t miss the ‘Köpkes’ by Venlo artist Ger Janssen on the church fence. The bronze heads depict typical Venlo characters.

Another place that shouldn’t be missed on a Venlo excursion is the banks of the Maas on the outskirts of Venlo’s city centre. Not all visitors are aware that Venlo is built close to the water and that the Maasboulevard – just a few steps away from the hustle and bustle of shopping – offers everything for a perfect summer day by the water. Here you will find restaurants and cafés and a fantastic view of the river and the adjacent marina, a grassy beach for picnicking or strolling and an ice cream parlor with a wonderful river panorama. Right next door, at Lage Loswal, there is an old loading and unloading crane from 1926, which is reminiscent of the port activities at this point. From this promenade you have a wonderful view of the Meuse and there are hiking and cycling routes to the south and north to explore the banks of the Meuse. The new mural on the quay wall is one of the longest in the Netherlands. Curious? Discover here more tips for your trip to Venlo.

Photo: Venlo Partners Foundation

This is what summer tastes like in Venlo

Venlo also has something to offer for every taste when it comes to culinary delights: from small bistros to gourmet restaurants and from chip shops to waffle stands. For example, the Foodhall MOUT, which opened last year, is just a few steps from Venlo train station. Everyone is guaranteed to find something among the 200 different dishes! Venlo is also one of the front runners when it comes to terraces and beer gardens, because it’s not just the café terraces on the riverbank that are wonderful to endure, there are also numerous pubs with their own terraces in the city center itself, from where you can escape the hustle and bustle observe well. If you want to see the city and the river from above, you can relax on Venlo’s most beautiful roof terrace: the Scheuten Terras of the Cabillaud restaurant on the Oude Markt. This roof terrace with a view of the city and the Maas is even described by connoisseurs as one of the most beautiful roof terraces in the Netherlands. Curious which Venlo restaurants we recommend for a trip in summer? We give them here some tips.

Venlo for children

Whether it’s raining or the sun is shining, there’s plenty to do in Venlo for children too. Bowling or laser games at Taurus, trying out the tunnel slide and swing in the Klein Zwitserland play park, swinging from tree to tree in the Fun Forest climbing forest and then eating pancakes? These and more There are holiday tips here.

Summer events in Venlo

Photo: Venlo Partners Foundation

In summer, numerous events take place in Venlo. As befits a city in the south of the Netherlands, those who like to combine their trip with culinary delights will get their money’s worth. Because many of the festivals, concerts and events offer not only entertainment but also good food and drink. So among other things Wine Festival ‚Op Dronk’‘ on July 15th, the music festival ‘Zomerparkfeest’ from August 17th to 20th in Venlo’s Julianapark or the Viva Classic Live open-air concert in front of the historic backdrop of Venlo’s town hall on 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th. and 10 September, the tickets (incl. dinner) are available from the Webshop des Theaters De Maaspoort available. Also in the Castle Gardens in Arcen There are a number of summer event highlights, including the art weekend on July 22 & 23 and the ‘Blumig’ flower show from August 31 to September 4. A visit to Limburgs Museum is a trip into the history of the region, in the exhibition ‚The Sun King and Orange‘ Learn about the rivalry between the Sun King Louis XIV and the King of Orange 350 years ago.

Out and about in the Venlo nature

Discover the relaxing side of Venlo and go for a walk, bike ride or boat trip through the Venlo nature. The nature areas of Jaomerdal, Groote Heide, Landgoed Arcen, Zwart Water and the Venloer Maasufer offer a wide range of opportunities for relaxation in the countryside. Gently hilly heath areas, idyllic lake and river landscapes and forest areas – everything is here. There are numerous cycling and hiking trails on the banks of the Meuse from Steyl via Venlo to Arcen. Car ferries, special hiking and bicycle ferries can be used to take you to the other shore. And from Rundfahrtboot ‘Maasboot’ from the deck of the Maasboot, you can admire the beautiful nature from the comfort of your own home, which will take you across the shallow waves of the Maas from Venlo to Steyl and back. Would you like to see other excursion destinations in the Venlo nature? We have you here the most beautiful destinations in and around Venlo are listed.

