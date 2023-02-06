Global warming continues to be one of the biggest concerns of governments, citizens, scientists and businessmen. Following several analyzes to determine the impact suffered by the ozone layer due to the pollution that we humans emit, it became clear that some refrigerant gases used in refrigerators had a lot to do with it.

This was explained by Néstor Hincapié, technical head of the Corporation for Post-consumer Management of Home Appliances, who recalled how in 1987 46 countries had already managed to agree to subscribe to the commitment to progressively abandon such substances from industrial processes. In 1997 Colombia prohibited the industrial use of chlorofluorocarbons, CFCs.

In order to give time for a definitive scientific solution, manufacturers turned to HCFC hydrofluorocarbons, which are less aggressive to the ozone layer and the environment in general. Now, this substance has managed to be brought to a zero point of contamination.

Such actions took effect and manufacturers produced gases such as HC, HFO, CO2, NH3, all with zero damage to the ozone layer. But inside these household appliances there are not a few solids that are, in turn, risky for the environment. An example of this are the insulating foams present in the internal walls to keep the cold inside. As they are made of polyurethane and a plastic that does not degrade for up to 100 years, it was determined that the damage they can do is a lot.

How not to pollute more?

The affectations would come, the expert pointed out, from inadequate processes when disposing of these items that, due to their obsolescence, do not comply with the functionality expected by the consumer. Integrated circuits in refrigerators contain components such as copper, gold, zinc, beryllium, tantalum, lead, cadmium, mercury, lithium, and arsenic. All harmful in contact with water, fire and soil.

Therefore, users who are about to dispose of their refrigerators are recommended to do so with the assistance of Red Verde, a non-profit entity that collects these items to give them the best possible technical management. The national hotline is 3173050510 and the email, www.redverde.co .