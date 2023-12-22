Refrigerators are as cold as diamonds in more than 20 provinces: Changchun is so cold in winter that penguins dare not touch the ground – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

**Extreme Cold Weather Sweeps Across China, Setting New Low Temperature Records**

Kuai Technology has reported that despite predictions of a “warm winter”, the upcoming season is expected to bring about more noticeable and dramatic temperature fluctuations. This warning comes as cold air and cold waves are anticipated to persist, particularly in the northern parts of the country, where new low temperature records are expected to be set.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a low temperature yellow warning at 18:00 on December 21, highlighting that the daily minimum temperature or average temperature in central and western Inner Mongolia, northern Shaanxi, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, and most of the south, will be more than 5℃ lower than historical averages from 20:00 on the 21st to 20:00 on the 24th.

The observation also indicated that some areas in central Inner Mongolia, northern Shaanxi, Liaoning, North China, central and eastern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, central and eastern South China, and eastern Guizhou will experience temperatures above 7°C, while the minimum temperature line of 0°C will stretch from southern Guizhou to northern South China, approaching the South China Sea.

In some regions, the maximum temperatures have been recorded to be generally less than -18°C, likening the conditions to that of a freezer. Meanwhile, the highest temperatures in other areas, such as Jiangnan and Sichuan Basin to Chongqing, Guizhou, and South China, are generally 10°C or lower, resembling the cold storage layer of a refrigerator.

After the 23rd, the cold air is expected to subside, leading to a significant rise in temperatures and a gradual return to normal levels for the same period of the year.

As the extreme cold persists, residents across more than 20 provinces are expected to experience the feeling of being “drilled into the refrigerator”, prompting caution and preparedness for the upcoming weather conditions.

