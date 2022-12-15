Funds to redevelop the villages of Refrontolo. How to make Molinetto della Croda even more attractive? What to do with the former parish cinema? How to improve sports fields? In a Unesco environment, will the waste collection center not appear as an open-air landfill? In truth it is not even now, but it may still be less impactful. And how to enhance Villa Spada? What could be the obsolete structures to be eliminated, or to be regenerated, in order to restore the beauty of the area? Here is the meaning of the agreement between the Municipality of Refrontolo and the Iuav University of Venice for the project “Sustainability of tradition” financed with 48,000 euros by the “Bando Borghi” of the Pnrr.

After the memorandum of understanding on the issues of the quality of public spaces and buildings signed last year, the deputy mayor of Refrontolo Roberto Collodel and the rector of Iuav Benno Albrecht met today at the Tolentini University headquarters. The project includes 11 synergistic interventions to make the town an attractive historic village and open a cultural dialogue to discover the sustainability of places and communities. The interventions will mainly be aimed at the younger generations (3-15 and 18-35) and at families, with special attention to situations of fragility such as those related to disabilities.

«The Project – explains the mayor Mauro Canal – will not deal with executive planning which will be entrusted from time to time to professionals. Instead, he will carry out a complete analysis of the context of Refrontolo to give indications for both building and urban development. Clearly, the functionality of individual buildings will also be examined, as has already been done for the current municipal warehouses during a previous collaboration between 2021 and 2022». Iuav experts will evaluate the connections between areas of public interest and private ones that are open or can be opened to the public, such as the playground in via Vernaz.

«This will help us with medium-term planning, which I have always identified in twenty years, to allow the administrations to proceed with coordinated and not spot-on projects – concludes the mayor -. It continues under the banner of sustainability, combined with value of tradition, the collaboration between the Iuav University of Venice and the Municipality of Refrontolo, a village located in the central area of ​​the Unesco site “Colline del Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene”».

“I express satisfaction for the participation in this Pnrr research-action intervention for the attractiveness of the village of Refrontolo – says the rector Albrecht -. It is a great challenge for the municipal administration, but also an opportunity for our university which is always at the side of administrations that want to compete with the important issue of sustainability”.