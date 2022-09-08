The merchant was 68 years old and lived in Solighetto. He ran the clothing store chain founded in 1952 by the brothers Aldo, Pietro and Bruno. He was also the owner of the Hotel Contà in Pieve di Soligo

REFRONTOLE Deep condolences in the Quartier del Piave and in the Marca for the death, at the age of 68, of the entrepreneur in the clothing trade sector Bruno Ferracin. He lived in Solighetto, he had been ill for some time, he died in hospital assisted by his family.

The Ferracin chain of shops has its offices in Refrontolo (the historic headquarters), where the management has long been taken over by his son Francesco, in Treviso in viale Cadorna (recently closed) and in Feltre.

Bruno Ferracin was also the owner of the Hotel Contà in Pieve. He was also president of Sc Solighetto from 1980 to 1999. He was also fond of vintage cars, in 1996 he had won the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti in Cortina.