Refugee home in Mülheim is recruiting volunteers – Ruhr area – news

Anna Maria Allegrezza is in the process of putting on the final decorations. Together with other helpers from refugee aid, she invites you to get to know each other. “Ideally, we get so many new helpers.”

Several wooden houses are on the grounds of the refugee accommodation in the district of Speldorf, space for 120 People. In between benches, a small playground. And the pavilion in which the volunteers laid out their information. A few residents of the shelter have joined them.

One of them is Adama. The single mother comes from Guinea, has been here for three months and only knows the local area. She has three little ones Kinder and therefore does not manage to explore the city.

Volunteer for three meetings

“ Perhaps many potential candidates believe that they have to commit too much and invest too much time in volunteering .” The “Impulse Sponsorships” project wants to relieve you of this concern: only three meetings are planned here.

K contacts are important

Encounters are important, says Okba Abdulkarim. The 36 -year-old is 2015 fled from Syria. Mulheim, that Ruhr area – ideal for him. “ It’s a small town, manageable, the people help, it’s easier to make contact and speak the language. ”

About Allegrezza and the club CBE (Centre for civic engagement) he had a godfather. “ Go for a walk along the river, show where is what. Even if it sounds banal, this speeds up integration .” Abdulkarim now speaks good German and now helps out in the club. He is studying electrical engineering and information technology and wants to work in the field of medical technology. “ So that I can give something back to society. Then I’m closed 100 Percent arrived here.”

Less interest in refugee aid