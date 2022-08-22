The widespread reception

In recent weeks, the few agreements signed with third sector entities (nine out of 20), necessary for the organizations to be able to activate reception and receive contributions, have been signed.

Delays are due to bureaucratic steps and the abundant documentation required from organizations. The agreements already signed concern 5,219 of the 17 thousand places made available by the Third Sector entities that responded to the notice of the Civil Protection, and which fell to 13,197 after the freezing of the four proposals from Sicily, Calabria and Basilicata, because in these Regions there are no refugees welcomed in the hotel. The first objective is in fact to move the refugees received into hotels, where the state expenditure is around 60-70 euros per day for each refugee: almost double compared to the contribution of 33 euros per day foreseen for third sector organizations, which includes also assistance services (up to school and work placement).

“The delays were caused by a mass of legitimate checks, but which are badly reconciled with the emergency,” says Oliviero Forti, head of migration policies of the Italian Caritas who signed an agreement with the Civil Protection for 1,489 places. The partnership agreements with the municipalities also took a long time. “The reception will take place in 28 dioceses – adds Forti – and for each one we need as many agreements as there are municipalities where the lodgings are located”.

The third sector, which has been active in hospitality since the beginning, has therefore drawn on its own funds for now. Caritas Italiana has come to host up to 10 thousand people in diocesan structures, religious bodies and, to a lesser extent, families. “We have used up our resources but we are in difficulty”, explains Fabiana Musicco, director of Welcome Refugees, which today hosts around 240 refugees in the family. “There were about 340 – he continues – but some have returned to Ukraine and others have moved to countries where they can find jobs with wages adequate to the cost of living and a network of services that allow mothers to work. We have made another 900 places available to the Civil Protection, but the delays are creating a lot of disappointment ».

Filippo Miraglia, immigration manager of Arci and coordinator of the asylum and immigration table, launches another alarm: «We signed the agreement on August 4 (1,459 places) and the transfers left in the middle of the holidays. However, the delays are inducing both the families who had applied to host Ukrainians, and the municipalities, not to continue along this path ».