Home News Refugees from Ukraine, 60% ask for 300 euros
News

Refugees from Ukraine, 60% ask for 300 euros

by admin
Refugees from Ukraine, 60% ask for 300 euros

The widespread reception

In recent weeks, the few agreements signed with third sector entities (nine out of 20), necessary for the organizations to be able to activate reception and receive contributions, have been signed.

Delays are due to bureaucratic steps and the abundant documentation required from organizations. The agreements already signed concern 5,219 of the 17 thousand places made available by the Third Sector entities that responded to the notice of the Civil Protection, and which fell to 13,197 after the freezing of the four proposals from Sicily, Calabria and Basilicata, because in these Regions there are no refugees welcomed in the hotel. The first objective is in fact to move the refugees received into hotels, where the state expenditure is around 60-70 euros per day for each refugee: almost double compared to the contribution of 33 euros per day foreseen for third sector organizations, which includes also assistance services (up to school and work placement).

“The delays were caused by a mass of legitimate checks, but which are badly reconciled with the emergency,” says Oliviero Forti, head of migration policies of the Italian Caritas who signed an agreement with the Civil Protection for 1,489 places. The partnership agreements with the municipalities also took a long time. “The reception will take place in 28 dioceses – adds Forti – and for each one we need as many agreements as there are municipalities where the lodgings are located”.

The third sector, which has been active in hospitality since the beginning, has therefore drawn on its own funds for now. Caritas Italiana has come to host up to 10 thousand people in diocesan structures, religious bodies and, to a lesser extent, families. “We have used up our resources but we are in difficulty”, explains Fabiana Musicco, director of Welcome Refugees, which today hosts around 240 refugees in the family. “There were about 340 – he continues – but some have returned to Ukraine and others have moved to countries where they can find jobs with wages adequate to the cost of living and a network of services that allow mothers to work. We have made another 900 places available to the Civil Protection, but the delays are creating a lot of disappointment ».

See also  “The new statue of Sapri's 'Gleaner' is sexist”, and the controversy breaks out. The artist: "There are those who see only depravity"

Filippo Miraglia, immigration manager of Arci and coordinator of the asylum and immigration table, launches another alarm: «We signed the agreement on August 4 (1,459 places) and the transfers left in the middle of the holidays. However, the delays are inducing both the families who had applied to host Ukrainians, and the municipalities, not to continue along this path ».

You may also like

West Nile, 230 cases in Italy: alarm in...

The owners are on vacation, the thieves are...

In the second half of this year, Shaanxi...

Mark Zuckerberg – Christian Raimo

Government, Draghi returned to Palazzo Chigi: working on...

Vaccine for monkeypox, Aifa says yes to the...

International Port District Urban Management Bureau: Interpretation and...

In his backpack he hid prohibited medicines and...

Beloved, politics today is not up to its...

Moqtada al Sadr prepares for the fall of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy