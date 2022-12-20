Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have benefited from the 300 euro contribution for adults (150 euro for minors) which can be granted for a maximum of three months and is intended for those who have found independent accommodation. Direct aid, to be collected at post offices, is by far the most used support by the over 173,000 refugees who have entered our country since the beginning of a war that broke out over nine months ago and whose end still seems far away, while the blackouts caused by Russian bombings and the cold of winter give rise to fears of further exodus. In our country, thanks to the presence of a large Ukrainian community, the vast majority are in fact hosted by friends and relatives.

Long times and bureaucratic problems have instead slowed down the mechanism of widespread reception in which the third sector plays a key role: as of last November 23, only 1,181 places were used of the over 17,000 made available by the non-profit and approved by the civil protection.

The support contribution

To date, 74,628 adults have collected the 300 euro contribution. If we also consider minors, we reach around 120,000 people.

The civil protection explains that an application should be submitted for each tranche of contribution. However, if at the time the first application was sent, several months of self-support had already been accrued (because the residence permit had been requested two or three months earlier), more months were paid immediately. Otherwise, another request is needed to obtain the second or third tranche.

The payments already made amount to 78.4 million euros, of which 70 have been collected. Given the amount of requests last September 15, the Civil Protection has provided a further 36 million euros, bringing the available resources to 108 million.