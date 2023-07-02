Refugees in the Netherlands will lose their education benefits

Ukrainian refugees who fled the war to Europe and want to study at Dutch universities next year will pay several times more than students from non-EU countries. In the current year, they used the benefit. From now on, the cost of the course can range from 10,000 to 15,000 euros per year, reports businessua.com with reference to volkskrant.nl.

Tuition fees on a general basis for refugees from Ukraine will apply to Dutch universities and colleges. The cost of the course for students from non-EU countries is several times higher. Until now, Ukrainians paid for their studies on par with residents of the Netherlands – 2,209 euros.

Such a benefit for refugees was decided to be introduced in the organization of the Universities of the Netherlands and the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences. Meanwhile, it was not organized at the level of state support, so money was not compensated to educational institutions. Since not all institutions can afford such financial costs, most universities and colleges plan to return to previous payment terms.

It is noted that in 2022, 540 Ukrainians entered the universities of the Netherlands. For them, the benefit will remain and they will be able to continue their studies under the same conditions on which they entered. And those Ukrainians who want to enroll in the 2023/2024 academic year will pay tuition at a price of 10,000 to 15,000 euros per year.

However, some universities in the Netherlands have decided to continue providing preferential conditions. One of them is TU Eindhoven. There, Ukrainians will pay the same amount for education as Dutch students.

According to the legal status that Ukrainians in the Netherlands received in connection with the war, they received the right to work, but they do not have the right to student funding.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote about how to enroll a child in school in Germany, as well as about which Ukrainian refugees in Europe can count on unemployment benefits.

