Refugees in Trieste are in a similar situation as recently in Kúty Opinions | .a week

in the park today about three hundred people were standing, sitting and lying on the grass, mostly men who came to Italy via the Balkan route for a better life and safety. As a rule, these are young men with good health and strength, thanks to which they can handle the difficult journey to the West in bad conditions, where they often face violence from the smugglers and the security forces of the countries they pass through. They want to make money and prepare a place where the rest of the family can come to them later. These are also men who fear for their lives because of the threat of forced recruitment into the army or the Taliban, where they can be involved in senseless military conflicts or sold as mercenaries to foreign armies in fierce battles, for example in Yemen.

“I am 30 years old, I come from Afghanistan. I came here in April. The Taliban came back to my country and I had to flee because I was working with the Americans. The situation at home is not good; they destroyed everything, people are exhausted. During the journey, they tortured me, beat me, stole my mobile phone and money,” says one of the refugees to the Italian daily Vita.

