(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 03 – A memorandum of understanding was signed today by the Municipality of Naples and by UNHCR, the UN agency for refugees, aimed at promoting the integration of refugees in the city through the strengthening of guidance, accompaniment and support for them.



The protocol – signed this morning in the Sala della Giunta by Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and Chiara Cardoletti, UNHCR representative for Italy – provides for the launch of the first multi-service center in Naples according to the “Common Space” model, conceived by UNHCR and created thanks to support ActionAid, and already active or under development in other large Italian cities.



“The objective of the protocol is to strengthen the network of local services offered to refugees and therefore guarantee security, access to education and job opportunities for vulnerable people present in the city – underlined Mayor Manfredi – With Spazio Comune the foundations for building a better future for refugees, is a path of acceptance and inclusion that requires collective efforts and that the Municipality of Naples is carrying out in synergy with other institutions, the third sector and civil society. it is also important to invest in this direction to offer a concrete possibility of growth and integration to the people we welcome fleeing the desperation of their territories”.



Among the services envisaged are those of support for the most important administrative procedures, such as family reunification, the application for Italian citizenship, enrollment in the National Health System, public schools and the employment centre; support services for vulnerable people, such as psychosocial support, services for unaccompanied migrant minors, survivors of gender-based violence, torture or trafficking; language training services and those aimed at job inclusion.



