Reimbursements of expenses incurred by students from 2018 to 2022 for accommodation and travel carried out with companies and vehicles other than those of Dolomitibus are in payment.

The Province, as explained by the councilor with responsibility for transport Dario Scopel “has accumulated these heavy delays due to the lack of personnel in the sector of competence. For this reason we have resorted to officials from other areas of the institution to be able to carry out the checks. We apologize for the delay with the families, but in these days the sums to be repaid are in payment ».

In compliance with the tenders approved annually within the strategic project “Increase in the level of education of young people from Belluno” (financed by the Fondo Comuni Confinanti, by the Bim Piave Consortium and by Palazzo Piloni), the Province will have to reimburse the costs for the transport carried out to within the territory with other transport companies or by train. However, students requesting reimbursement must not have already benefited from the direct “Invest school” subsidy. The paid school years are from 2018 to 2022. For the 2018-2019 school year, 124 students have been reimbursed for an amount of 32,903.75 euros; for the year 2019-2020 the beneficiaries are 64 for a total of 44,894.10 euros; for the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2021 the number of reimbursements also decreased due to Covid and the restrictions imposed on means of transport to avoid contagion: 41 children in 2020-2021 for an amount equal to 30,591.67 euros and 41 last year for a sum to be repaid of € 29,614.

«In this way we are in a draw», comments Scopel who adds: «After the decline of the last two years, we are seeing a return to normal also in the numbers of users of local public transport and in the Investi Scuola subscriptions. We really needed it, after years of extreme suffering ».